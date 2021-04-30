In Cars, Daihatsu, International News, Toyota / By Jonathan Lee / 30 April 2021 10:38 am / 1 comment

Earlier this week, we received confirmation that the Daihatsu Rocky and its Toyota Raize sibling will be launched in Indonesia as soon as today, as well as some initial details about the two compact SUVs. Now, Daihatsu and Toyota have teased the cars just before their respective debuts, revealing the exterior and interior.

The two cars appear very similar to their Japanese-market counterparts, with the Rocky once again being differentiated by a hexagonal grille as opposed to the Raize’s large trapezoidal lower opening. They also get the same 17-inch alloy wheel designs – six spokes for the Daihatsu, five turbine-style spokes for the Toyota.

However, the Rocky gets a couple of extra touches to cater it to local tastes, including a chrome grille surround and chrome strips on the black tailgate bar, the latter being a bit slimmer than the ones on the related Perodua Ativa. Also similar to the Malaysian model is the silver front skid plate, which is repeated on the sides of the car and likely on the rear as well.

The Raize will also get a GR Sport variant – replete with a full bodykit – while the Rocky receives ADS badging on the sides. Inside, the two cars are again nearly identical to their Japanese counterparts, right down to the rotary knobs on the automatic climate control system (the Ativa gets push-button digital air-conditioning controls with a memory function that is unique to Malaysia).

Previously, we reported that the two cars will get a new base 88 PS/112 Nm 1.2 litre naturally-aspirated three-cylinder engine, in addition to the 98 PS/140 Nm 1.0 litre turbocharged three-pot also offered in Malaysia and Japan. Both will come with CVT and five-speed manual gearbox options, the latter being exclusive to Indonesia and an interesting choice especially with the turbo mill.

A leaked brochure showed three variants for the Raize in particular – a 1.2 G, a 1.0 Turbo G and a 1.0 Turbo GR Sport. The latter is CVT only and comes with paddle shifters, the aforementioned auto climate control, LED daytime running lights with sequential indicators, black alloys, a leather-wrapped steering wheel and fabric and leather combination upholstery.

Unlike in Malaysia, only the GR Sport variant is offered with the full Toyota Safety Sense suite of driver assistance systems, including autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane centring assist to provide Level 2 semi-autonomous driving capability. It’s also the only model to get six airbags, with the others making do with just two.

In the video below, Toyota also confirmed that the Raize will be exported to nearly 50 countries worldwide. This is a big development which in all likelihood means that Indonesia will become the production hub for the car, bypassing Malaysia.