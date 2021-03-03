In Cars, International News, Perodua / By Jonathan Lee / 3 March 2021 9:22 pm / 9 comments

With the Perodua Ativa finally launched today, there will definitely be plenty of questions surrounding the national carmaker’s new compact SUV. As I’m sure you’ll all have known by now, the Ativa is based on the Daihatsu Rocky and Toyota Raize, and doubtless you’ll want to find out what all the differences are between the three cars. Well, you’ve come to the right place.

Certainly, there are the obvious aesthetic changes, but there are also some small but significant tweaks in other areas. The easiest way to spot an Ativa from either of its two siblings is through the front fascia. The V-shaped grille is much larger than either the six-point opening on the Daihatsu or the slim gloss black strip on the Toyota, joining the unchanged trapezoidal LED headlights.

Like the Rocky, the Ativa’s grille is filled with slats, but in keeping with Malaysia’s (perceived) appetite for chrome, there are two chrome strips (one on the base X trim) at the top and bottom of the Perodua badge linking the headlights, giving a look mildly similar to the first facelift of the Axia. The air intake arrangement is closer to the Rocky’s than it is to the Raize’s, which has a massive downturned lower grille.

The centre inlet is smaller and it’s flanked by triangular fog light surrounds, with inverted L-shaped accents bookending the bumper corners. These accents are mirrored at the rear of the car, where they integrate the reflectors; the Rocky and Raize get large fake vents instead. One notable design cue that the Ativa gets and the other two lack is the silver skid plate on the front and rear bumper.

The Ativa’s larger 17-inch two-tone wheel option is also different – while the Daihatsu and Toyota get simpler six- and five-spoke designs respectively, the Perodua has a ten-spoke design with five of those being painted black. For me, it’s a needlessly complex design, but that’s just my opinion.

Also different are the base 16-inch rollers on the Ativa X, which have a more stylish split-spoke design rather than the turbine look of the others. The tailgate garnish, which is black on the Japanese cars, also receives a secondary chrome strip – again tailored to local tastes.

The Perodua’s door mirrors, on the other hand, are borrowed from the Aruz and are much sleeker than the cheap-looking items on the Daihatsu and Toyota. They are better integrated with the stalks that hold them and feature longer and slimmer indicators. The A-pillar mounts also incorporate the aero fins that were also introduced on the Rocky and Raize this month, reducing wind noise at the mirrors.

Before we get inside, we must talk about the Ativa’s keyless entry system. Yes, all models have it, but the new touch-sensitive lock/unlock sensor (yay!) is only fitted on the driver’s door, in typical Perodua fashion. On the other hand, the Rocky and Raize get the sensor on the passenger side as well, making it much more practical. Fortunately, the tailgate also has a keyless unlock function, as it should.

Inside, the three cars are largely identical. All of them get the same basic dashboard design with hexagonal air vents and a freestanding head unit, plus a modern-looking three-spoke steering wheel. However, there are some detail changes here too – some aesthetic, some functional.

For a start, the Rocky and Raize’s rotary climate control knobs have been ditched in favour of a flat digital control panel. There’s no automatic function, but you do get the two memory buttons first seen on the latest Myvi. The Ativa also gets dedicated door lock and unlock buttons on the centre console next to the handbrake – a handy passenger-friendly feature that both the Daihatsu and Toyota lack.

Then there are some changes to the specs of the car. The biggest downside for the Ativa is that it comes with a locally-sourced infotainment system on the H and AV models. It has the same touchscreen size as the Rocky and Raize at nine inches, but the interface looks a little aftermarket and the English leaves much to be desired (I’m looking at you, “setting” menu).

It also lacks the Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality of the other two (the last of which was recently introduced), making do with the Smart Link mirroring feature. Thankfully, the seven-inch digital instrument display on these models are carried over from the Daihatsu and Toyota, replete with customisable themes and the novel birthday and anniversary reminders.

The AV also gets different upholstery compared to its Japanese brethren. Whereas those get a faux leather and fabric combination, the Ativa’s seats are mostly covered in fake cow hide, accented with fake suede. The design has also been tweaks, with greater use of red accents and a Perodua label under the headrests. The X and H models come with fabric upholstery and silver stitching.

As we mentioned, the steering wheel is identical save for the badging, but even the top AV has a blank button on the left spoke. On the Rocky and Raize, this button is used for the available 360-degree camera system and a parking assist function, both of which are unavailable on the Ativa. On the plus side, the Perodua is fitted with a full-sized spare tyre on all models – the other two don’t even come with a space saver.

These cost-cutting changes are likely the reason why the Ativa has managed to undercut the Rocky and Raize in Japan. Prices start at RM61,500 for the X variant, rising up to RM66,100 for the H and RM71,200 for the top AV. The Rocky, on the other hand, ranges from 1.705 million yen (RM64,600) to 2.145 million yen (RM81,200), and the Ativa comes with better equipment variant by variant.

Thankfully, parking assist is about the only driver assistance feature that the Perodua lacks. All models come as standard with autonomous emergency braking (now with cyclist detection and a higher operating speed of up to 120 km/h), lane keeping assist, lane departure warning, Pedal Misoperation Control (PMC), Front Departure Alert (FDA) and automatic high beam. Many of these are already firsts for Perodua.

But it’s the AV model that piles on the new functions – how do Level 2 semi-autonomous driving (incorporating adaptive cruise control and lane centring assist), blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert sound? The range-topper also adds matrix LED headlights (with sequential indicators!), which block off portions of the high beam to avoid dazzling other motorists.

No changes to the mechanicals either, with all models being powered by a 1.0 litre 1KR-VET turbocharged three-cylinder engine, producing 98 PS at 6,000 rpm and 140 Nm of torque from 2,400 to 4,000 rpm. The D-CVT with seven virtual ratios is the only transmission choice, and while the Rocky and Raize are available with all-wheel drive, the Ativa is front-wheel drive only. According to our man Danny Tan, the Perodua also has a stiffer suspension setup, catering to Malaysia’s more gung-ho drivers.

For full details, rear our comprehensive launch story here. What do you think – does the Ativa strike a good compromise between equipment and price? Sound off in the comments section after the jump. You can also browse full specifications and equipment on CarBase.my. For now, here is the spec-by-spec comparison between the Ativa variants:

2021 Perodua Ativa 1.0T X – RM61,500

Gets as standard:

Mechanicals

1.0 litre 1KR-VET VVT-i DOHC engine

996 cc turbocharged three-cylinder petrol

98 PS at 6,000 rpm, 140 Nm of torque from 2,400 to 4,000 rpm

D-CVT with seven virtual ratios

Front-wheel drive

Automatic engine stop/start

18.9 km per litre fuel consumption

Ventilated discs brakes (front), drums (rear)

MacPherson strut suspension (front), torsion beam (rear)

Exterior

LED reflector headlights with automatic high beam

Silver upper grille bar, chrome lower bar

16-inch silver alloy wheels with Goodyear Assurance Triplemax 2 205/65-section tyres

Power-adjustable black door mirrors with manual fold

Body-coloured door handles

Black A- and B-pillars

LED taillights

Shark fin antenna

Silver tailgate garnish

Glittering Silver, Granite Grey and Cobalt Blue colour options

Interior

Keyless entry

Push-button start

Urethane steering wheel with Power button

Silver centre air vent trim

Black door pulls and grab handles

Digital air-conditioning controls with memory buttons

Centre door lock/unlock buttons

Fabric upholstery

Analogue instrument cluster with multi-info display

Radio with Bluetooth connectivity

Four speakers

Two front USB ports

60:40 split-folding and reclining rear seats

Two-step boot floor (303 to 369 litres)

Full-sized spare tyre

Safety

Six airbags (front, side, front and rear curtain)

ABS with EBD and brake assist

Stability control

Autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection (now up to 120 km/h)

Lane Departure Warning and Protection

Pedal Misoperation Control (PMC)

Front Departure Alert (FDA)

Front and rear seat belt reminders

Rear ISOFIX child seat anchors

Rear parking sensors

Five-star ASEAN NCAP safety rating

2021 Perodua Ativa 1.0T H – RM66,100

Adds on:

Exterior

Automatic LED headlights with sequential indicators, cornering lights and Adaptive Driving Beam (ADB)

LED front fog lights

Dual chrome grille bars

Silver front and rear skid plates

17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with Bridgestone Turanza T005A 205/60-section tyres

Automatic power-folding door mirrors

Chrome tailgate garnish

Pearl Diamond White and Pearl Delima Red colour options (RM500)

Interior

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Steering wheel audio controls

Silver corner air vent trim

Silver centre console trim

Silver door grab handles with red trim

Soft-touch centre armrest and door trim

Seven-inch digital instrument display

Nine-inch infotainment touchscreen with Smart Link screen mirroring

One front HDMI port

Two rear USB ports

Safety

Front parking sensors

Reverse camera

2021 Perodua Ativa 1.0T AV – RM71,200

Adds on:

Exterior

Chrome door handles

Black roof option for Pearl Diamond White and Pearl Delima Red (RM800)

Interior

Red corner air vent highlights

Chrome door pulls

Chrome gearlever surround, silver gearknob trim

Chrome handbrake button

Red centre console storage compartments

Faux leather and suede upholstery with red highlights and headrest strip

Six speakers

Driving video recorder

Llumar security window tint

Safety

Adaptive cruise control

Lane centring assist

Blind spot monitoring

Rear cross traffic alert





