In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Anthony Lim / 3 March 2021 10:09 pm / 2 comments

The 2021 Perodua Ativa was launched earlier today, and its official debut has also seen the introduction of GearUp accessories available for the SUV, which goes on sale in three variant forms, a base X, priced at RM61,500, a mid-range H, which goes for RM66,100, and a range-topping AV, priced at RM71,200, or RM72,000 with the full two-tone paint option (pearl white/red with black roof).

You’ll be able to see the GearUp kit on the Ativa at dealers, as they are being highlighted on AV examples (as was the case with the spied unit seen over the weekend), but let’s explore what’s available for the car.

The GearUp list for the Ativa is led by a Blaze bodykit, which retails for RM2,500. This is made up of a front bumper extension that extends the lower intake, with black trim continuing from the bumper to form a “C.” The inclusion of serrated silver-finished fins on the lower apron adds further visual prominence to the front end.

The package also contains side skirts with chrome accents towards the rear end of the length, while the rear continues on that seen at the front, with a similarly-themed lower extension, complete with small, faux “exhaust” outlines in silver.

An aggressive-looking rear spoiler completes the Blaze set, which looks unique and nothing like that offered for the Daihatsu Rocky. For a more detailed look at the differences between the two cars, read our comparison of the two vehicles.

Other GearUp accessories available for the car are Blaze seat covers, which feature a two-tone accent trim with red contrast stitching. Since the AV comes with two-tone seats, the Blaze covers – which go for RM800 – are specific add-ons for the H and X variants.

Further add-ons include LED scuff plates for the front and rear, and these go for RM260, although a wire harness extension, which is required for illumination, needs to be purchased separately and costs RM40. There is also interior floor lighting for the front and rear, priced at RM240. Again, this also needs a separate wire harness extension, as above.

Next, we get a rear bumper protector (RM140), a luggage net (RM30), front bonnet cut-out, self-adhesive insulators (RM80) and a Utility package. The last consists of door visors (RM160), luggage tray (RM100) and coil mats (RM140), which when bundled will only cost RM360.

Other general accessories available for the SUV in the GearUp catalogue include a toddler child car seat (RM975), a GearUp tyre pressure monitoring system (RM430) and digital video recorder (RM500).

