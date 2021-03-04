In Cars, Local News, Proton / By Matthew H Tong / 4 March 2021 12:25 am / 0 comments

So here we are, right after the launch of the Perodua Ativa. The SUV is the automaker’s first ever car with a turbocharged engine, and it’s also the first car to be based on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA).

We know what you’re thinking. Does this mean more Perodua models in the future will be turbocharged? It’s likely, but Perodua also admitted to conducting feasibility studies on electrification, or hybrid technology.

In terms of future technology, company president and CEO, Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said: “I do not deny that we are in discussion with our partner Daihatsu regarding electrification.” There are various concerns and ideas with regards to electrifying Perodua cars.

“This is because you have to look at the real objective and intention with electrification, whether it is for the benefit of the environment or for technology. If we want to pursue full electrification for the betterment of the environment, then the entire chain of energy – including the car – should be green,” Zainal explained.

In order to do that, we have to reduce our dependency on the burning of coal as the primary source of electricity and look at alternatives such as hydroelectricity, he added. Conversely, if the intent is to increase the level of technology in the auto industry as a whole, then the supporting infrastructure (i.e. charging network) must be developed as well. “It must go together,” Zainal said.

Once again, the P2 chief said these discussions do exist and they are real, but Perodua cannot reveal when or what type of electrification technology it plans to adopt in the near future. One thing is for sure, full electric Perodua cars are still far away into the distant future, so perhaps some form of simple hybrid solution could be the key.

“However, we’ve done our research and found that based on the current planning, infrastructure and energy resources we have in the country, the best option for us is hybrid. This is where we can balance between environmental impact and fuel savings. We are studying this option, and when the time comes, we will make the official announcement,” he noted.

Remember, the modularity of the DNGA platform allows for the accommodation of a hybrid powertrain. Currently, Daihatsu and Toyota are co-developing a hybrid version of the Rocky for the Japanese Domestic Market, but it is unclear at this moment if Perodua intends to introduce a hybrid version of the Ativa.

P2’s mantra has always been about maximisation. For example, it prides itself with very fuel efficient cars that can can travel up to 22.5 kilometres on a single litre of fuel. With hybrid technology, they can push the envelope further. “Whichever technology that will help us achieve that level of maximisation, we will consider it,” said Zainal.