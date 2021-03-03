In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Mick Chan / 3 March 2021 10:11 pm / 4 comments

Perodua will not be selling AWD versions of the Ativa in the future, even if there are equivalent versions from Daihatsu and Toyota – namely, the Rocky and the Raize – that may feature the driveline configuration, and will instead retain the 2WD layout as standard, Perodua management confirmed earlier this week.

This is despite models such as the Japan-market Raize and Rocky being available with the option of four driven wheels, denoted by the ‘4WD’ designation. The 1KR-VET 1.0 litre, three-cylinder powerplant in the Raize and Rocky produces 98 PS at 6,000 rpm and 140 Nm of torque from 2,400 rpm to 4,000 rpm, and like the Perodua Ativa, the Japanese duo both use a D-CVT continuously variable transmission.

Meanwhile, the Ativa consists of 95% local content, Perodua said, which is the highest of any Perodua ‘since inception’, according to the company, who is very proud of the work done with its vendors to arrive at this local content figure. noting that the figure for the new SUV surpasses that of the Myvi, which consisted of 90% local content when it was launched.

The Perodua Ativa starts from RM61,500 for the 1.0L Turbo X, RM66,100 for the Turbo H, RM71,200 for the Turbo AV, while Special Metallic paint adds RM500 to the listed prices for each variant. The range is topped at RM72,000 for the Turbo AV with the two-tone (black roof) special metallic paint finish. Prices are on-the-road without insurance and without sales tax.

