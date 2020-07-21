In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Gerard Lye / 21 July 2020 5:41 pm / 0 comments

Perodua recently gave the Myvi a refresh for 2020, with the biggest improvement being the addition of the latest Advanced Safety Assist (ASA) 2.0 suite of systems to the range-topping 1.5 AV variant as well as the 1.5 H and 1.3 X.

Today, we’re bringing you a full gallery of the 1.3 X with the ASA 2.0 system, with this particular example also sporting the new Electric Blue finish that is available for all variants, including the base 1.3 G. Aside from the new ASA 2.0 suite, the Myvi sees no changes to its list of standard equipment and powertrains.

As a recap, the first-generation ASA debuted with the current Myvi in 2017 and includes Pre-Collision Warning (PCW, up to 30 km/h), Pre-Collision Braking (PCB, up to 30 km/h), Front Departure Alert and Pedal Misoperation Control.

The newer ASA 2.0 then appeared on the Aruz in 2019, adding Pedestrian Detection (up to 50 km/h) and increasing the operational speeds of PCW and PCB to 100 km/h and 80 km/h respectively. Besides the Myvi and Aruz, the suite is also available for the 2019 Axia and 2020 Bezza, meaning nearly every model in Perodua’s line-up can be had with it.

Revisions to the Myvi’s colour palette also sees Granite Grey – previously exclusive to 1.5L variants – now being offered across the range, with the exception of the base 1.3 G. Other available colours include Ivory White, Glittering Silver and Lava Red, with the previous Peppermint Grey and Mystical Purple being dropped.

Pricing-wise, the 1.3 X with ASA 2.0 retails at RM46,959, which is RM2,000 more than a 1.3 X without the suite at RM44,959 (unchanged from before). Below it, the base 1.3 G MT retains its RM41,292 price tag, and the same applies to the 1.3 G AT that goes for RM43,029.

There are some revisions above the 1.3 X duo, as the 1.5 H now sells for RM50,530, which is RM2,000 higher than before, while the top 1.5 AV is priced at RM52,697, or RM500 higher. These prices are on the road without insurance, inclusive of the 2020 sales tax exemption that is in effect until the end of the year. Find full specifications of the updated Myvi at CarBase.my.