15 July 2020

The Perodua Myvi has received a reboot for 2020, and now comes with enhanced safety and a fresh new colour.

Safety first. The Myvi now gets the latest Advanced Safety Assist (ASA) 2.0, and while ASA was only available on the range-topping 1.5 AV before, ASA 2.0 is now standard on the AV and 1.5 H, and is optional on the 1.3 X. So, standard on two variants and also available in the 1.3L.

ASA debuted on this third and current generation Perodua Myvi in 2017. It includes Pre-Collision Warning (PCW, up to 30 km/h), Pre-Collision Braking (PCB, up to 30 km/h), Front Departure Alert and Pedal Misoperation Control.

ASA 2.0 first appeared on the Aruz in 2019, adding Pedestrian Detection (up to 50 km/h) to the suite and upping the operational speeds of PCW and PCB to 100 km/h and 80 km/h respectively. ASA 2.0 then found its way into the 2019 Axia and 2020 Bezza, so it was a matter of time before before Malaysia’s best-seller received it.

“With the inclusion of ASA 2.0, the Perodua Myvi takes advanced safety to a whole new level at this price point, and it’s now more widely available within the line-up. The latest Myvi carries on the Perodua tradition of bringing advanced safety technology to the people by making it affordable and accessible to all,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad.

The next change is in the colour options. As you can see in these official images, the Myvi now comes in Electric Blue for all variants. Perodua started rolling out this shade of blue on the rebadged Indonesian-market Daihatsu Sirion in March this year.

Granite Grey, which was previously exclusive to 1.5L variants, is now available across the range except for the base 1.3 G. The other colours are Ivory White, Glittering Silver and Lava Red. Note that Peppermint Green, the bright hue that was previously a 1.3L special, is gone. Also gone is Mystical Purple. There are no other equipment or mechanical changes.

The 2020 Perodua Myvi range starts from RM41,292 (unchanged) for the base 1.3 G MT (the sole manual in the range) and RM43,029 (unchanged) for the 1.3 G AT, rising to RM44,959 (unchanged) for the 1.3 X. As mentioned, ASA 2.0 is now an option for the 1.3 X, and if you tick it, the price is RM2k higher at RM46,959.

Moving up, the 1.5 H now goes for RM50,530 (RM2k higher) and the top 1.5 AV is yours for RM52,697 (RM500 higher). These prices are on the road without insurance, with the 2020 sales tax exemption. Open for booking now. For the full list of specs and to compare the Myvi against other models, head to CarBase.my.

GALLERY: 2017 Perodua Myvi 1.5 AV in Granite Grey

