The Perodua Myvi has received a reboot for 2020, and now comes with enhanced safety and a fresh new colour.
Safety first. The Myvi now gets the latest Advanced Safety Assist (ASA) 2.0, and while ASA was only available on the range-topping 1.5 AV before, ASA 2.0 is now standard on the AV and 1.5 H, and is optional on the 1.3 X. So, standard on two variants and also available in the 1.3L.
ASA debuted on this third and current generation Perodua Myvi in 2017. It includes Pre-Collision Warning (PCW, up to 30 km/h), Pre-Collision Braking (PCB, up to 30 km/h), Front Departure Alert and Pedal Misoperation Control.
ASA 2.0 first appeared on the Aruz in 2019, adding Pedestrian Detection (up to 50 km/h) to the suite and upping the operational speeds of PCW and PCB to 100 km/h and 80 km/h respectively. ASA 2.0 then found its way into the 2019 Axia and 2020 Bezza, so it was a matter of time before before Malaysia’s best-seller received it.
“With the inclusion of ASA 2.0, the Perodua Myvi takes advanced safety to a whole new level at this price point, and it’s now more widely available within the line-up. The latest Myvi carries on the Perodua tradition of bringing advanced safety technology to the people by making it affordable and accessible to all,” said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad.
The next change is in the colour options. As you can see in these official images, the Myvi now comes in Electric Blue for all variants. Perodua started rolling out this shade of blue on the rebadged Indonesian-market Daihatsu Sirion in March this year.
Granite Grey, which was previously exclusive to 1.5L variants, is now available across the range except for the base 1.3 G. The other colours are Ivory White, Glittering Silver and Lava Red. Note that Peppermint Green, the bright hue that was previously a 1.3L special, is gone. Also gone is Mystical Purple. There are no other equipment or mechanical changes.
The 2020 Perodua Myvi range starts from RM41,292 (unchanged) for the base 1.3 G MT (the sole manual in the range) and RM43,029 (unchanged) for the 1.3 G AT, rising to RM44,959 (unchanged) for the 1.3 X. As mentioned, ASA 2.0 is now an option for the 1.3 X, and if you tick it, the price is RM2k higher at RM46,959.
Moving up, the 1.5 H now goes for RM50,530 (RM2k higher) and the top 1.5 AV is yours for RM52,697 (RM500 higher). These prices are on the road without insurance, with the 2020 sales tax exemption. Open for booking now. For the full list of specs and to compare the Myvi against other models, head to CarBase.my.
Still too overpriced and only optional WTF!. Perodua should have made it standard for all variants. Safety mana???
This is a good move in the right direction. Perodua should be given credit for this.
Do you know in Europe VW Passat and Mercedes using steel wheels at the the entry level and alloy wheels are optional?
It’s called optional for a reason. That means.. If you feel you want it, you pay more for it. Simple.
So are you comparing with Persona or Saga that don’t equip with AEB?
It seems like the Iriz is the better choice here
syukur.. Myvi Dual VVt-i with ASA2.0 AEB Stability Control 6Airbags only 50k range
Spacious interior, recline-able 2nd row and practical 277L boot for young man.
Led headlamp front and rear for good visibility push starts are basic essential complied.
LED headlamp for good visibility?
Thats a yes and no.
Some manufacturer focus too much on design and this makes the car looks good but causes the light reflector to be not efficient in shining the road. HRV is a good example.
Then, we are living in a country blessed with rain. Good headlight + focus adjusted be it LED or halogen or HID will greatly improved visibility at night. However, when it rains LED lights or any white colour lights are useless.
ASA 2.0 is now an option for the 1.3 X, and if you tick it, the price is RM2k higher at RM46,959.
RM47k also can get ASA 2.0
as one of the market leader, P2 should lead as an example to make these safety features as a standard across the line given it’s already proven technology and commonly available from oversea (Malaysia still selling 2 airbags only car/truck…what a shame!).
Safety features of a car should not be a luxury option but a compulsory requirement!
Then what are the differences in term of spec between H and AV?
then only touchscreen infotainment n reverse parking camera la
Thank you Proton for bringing much needed competition
Ya sure can have ASA or ASAM PEDAS or whatever. Main question for P2 is fuel pump dah recall belum? Honda sudah anda bila lagi?