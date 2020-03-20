In Cars, Daihatsu, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 20 March 2020 4:32 pm / 3 comments

In addition to launching the facelifted Ayla, PT Astra Daihatsu Motor also updated the Sirion in Indonesia with a new bodykit. The car is essentially a rebadged version of our Perodua Myvi, and in fact they’re both built at the same plant in Rawang.

Offered in just a single variant, the Sirion is almost identical in specification to the Myvi 1.3 X, albeit with the option of a five-speed manual gearbox and 15-inch two-tone alloy wheels (the 1.3 X gets silver 14-inch rollers) from the 1.5 litre models. Now, cars with the four-speed automatic get the latter’s bodykit as well.

This includes a gloss black front lip spoiler, two-tone side skirts and a blacked-out rear number plate recess. Interestingly, the Daihatsu also gets new Granite Grey and Electric Blue colour choices – the latter is a once-popular Perodua hue that has now gone missing with its latest models. What do you think – should the national carmaker reintroduce the colour on the Myvi?

Otherwise, it’s the same car as before, so the Sirion continues to come with LED headlights with follow-me-home lighting, front fog lights, front and rear parking sensors, keyless entry, push-button start, digital air-con controls, front and rear USB outlets and a new seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with MirrorLink and a reverse camera.

Safety kit is also the same, comprising of four airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist and stability control; the car also doesn’t get the 1.5 AV’s Advanced Safety Assist (ASA) that includes autonomous emergency braking, among others. As per usual, the engine is a 1NR-VE 1.3 litre naturally-aspirated Dual VVT-i four-cylinder producing 95 PS and 120 Nm of torque.

Prices have gone up slightly, the Sirion now crossing the 200 million rupiah mark at 200.1 million rupiah (RM55,100) for the manual model and 214.85 million rupiah (RM59,100) for the auto.

