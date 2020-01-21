In Cars, Local News, Malaysian Makes, Perodua / By Mick Chan / 21 January 2020 2:38 pm / 18 comments

Perodua is still evaluating the feasibility of bringing the Myvi GT to production reality, said its president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad at its full-year review held today.

“If we were to introduce the Myvi GT or something similar to what was displayed at the motor show, we have to make sure it meets all the required standards – safety, quality, and most importantly, pricing,” he said. “We have to ensure that whatever investment is being put aside for such a small volume (compared to the mainstream versions), we will be able to recover within a certain period of time,” the CEO added.

Pricing would be a challenge if the Myvi GT is to be brought into production with the equipment levels of the KLIMS 2018 show car, given that it was equipped with a bespoke body kit, 17-inch wheels with 205/40 Bridgestone Adrenalin RE003 tyres, Brembo brakes, sunroof, carbon-fibre parts, while the interior received leather bucket seats in front, a unique D-shaped steering wheel and extensive use of leather and Alcantara.

The matter of cost was previously mentioned, as Perodua Sales managing director Datuk Dr Zahari Husin said last year that the Myvi GT would be very costly to put into production; at the time, a toned-down version possibly bearing the Myvi SE name was said to be more likely, where it would have the Myvi GT’s more aggressive bumpers, darkened wheels and selected sportier equipment.

Should that route be taken, the visually sportier Myvi SE is likely to employ the 2NR-VE 1.5 litre engine which produces 102 hp at 6,000 rpm and 136 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm, mated to a four-speed automatic driving the front wheels. As befitting a more richly-specified Perodua, this is likely to also include the Advanced Safety Assist (ASA) 2.0 safety suite, or at least the first iteration of ASA that the current Myvi made its debut with.

