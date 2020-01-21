Perodua is still evaluating the feasibility of bringing the Myvi GT to production reality, said its president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad at its full-year review held today.
“If we were to introduce the Myvi GT or something similar to what was displayed at the motor show, we have to make sure it meets all the required standards – safety, quality, and most importantly, pricing,” he said. “We have to ensure that whatever investment is being put aside for such a small volume (compared to the mainstream versions), we will be able to recover within a certain period of time,” the CEO added.
Pricing would be a challenge if the Myvi GT is to be brought into production with the equipment levels of the KLIMS 2018 show car, given that it was equipped with a bespoke body kit, 17-inch wheels with 205/40 Bridgestone Adrenalin RE003 tyres, Brembo brakes, sunroof, carbon-fibre parts, while the interior received leather bucket seats in front, a unique D-shaped steering wheel and extensive use of leather and Alcantara.
The matter of cost was previously mentioned, as Perodua Sales managing director Datuk Dr Zahari Husin said last year that the Myvi GT would be very costly to put into production; at the time, a toned-down version possibly bearing the Myvi SE name was said to be more likely, where it would have the Myvi GT’s more aggressive bumpers, darkened wheels and selected sportier equipment.
Should that route be taken, the visually sportier Myvi SE is likely to employ the 2NR-VE 1.5 litre engine which produces 102 hp at 6,000 rpm and 136 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm, mated to a four-speed automatic driving the front wheels. As befitting a more richly-specified Perodua, this is likely to also include the Advanced Safety Assist (ASA) 2.0 safety suite, or at least the first iteration of ASA that the current Myvi made its debut with.
GALLERY: Perodua Myvi GT concept at KLIMS18
Comments
Fuyohhh!! The Game-Chabging Myvi is already an icon of Malaysia and the best Game Changer in here. If Perodua starts to mass produce this Game Changer, I don’t know what will happen to the already Game Over Iriz FL
This is why Perodua sells 4X more cars than the China rebadged Proton company.
Last year, Proton sold The China car most. If they did not have China to help, PRoton sales would be like 30,000 for the whole year.
Ah Beng prefers to convert their Myvi into AMG A45.
That Myvi GT now sales volume is 0. Not yet game changing, if never launch will called game over, SH!!!
Proton fan will eager to buy this myvi gt.
“safety, quality, and most importantly, pricing,”
Pricing is more important than safety and quality?
Yes, no point add bullet proof safety features but nobody can afford.
for perodua yes because they are unethical
People buying GT cars concern about price?
Oh yahh. P2 should go ahead. Myvi gt will sell like hotcake. 2020 p2 will achieve 260k sales easily. Plus for the upcoming p2 rocky d55l. Will sell like hotcake.
Woah with that kit, it will add more 50hp and 100nm of torque. N I C E
Come on, P2. For the sake of GT name, please install a turbo as standard. Not the typical red-stripe grille, red strip seats, read stripe steering wheel, red painted door mirror ah.
Other wise, ordinary Myvi or Kancil with aftermarket turbo will easily tapau this GT.
Surely bikin malu the Myvi GT.
Ya.. LPT (Low presure turbo) is good enough! Low hp but high torque!
better make a flying myvi, just add two wings
I dont like myvi that much but, If perodua want to make it look ranggi, better also upgrade the engine also la… make it 170++ bhp or higher… very sad that malaysian and japanese car has lack of engine power compare to beautiful/ranggi look…
Habis game over Proton Iriz! If want to compete with Myvi GT, Iriz must come with iriz 1.6 turbo/CFE..Price around RM70K..
Perodua, please do a real GT with the Axia as the base.
Shove in the 1.0 turbo of the future Kembara replacement (the new daihatsu rocky). put in a wide bodykit. Sell it at around RM60-65K and it will sell like hot cakes.
gt everything but the most important part…the engine…then again we all know myvi is the fastest thing on malaysian roads