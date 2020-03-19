In Cars, Daihatsu, International News / By Gerard Lye / 19 March 2020 4:10 pm / 2 comments

The Daihatsu Ayla joins the Toyota Agya in receiving its second facelift in Indonesia, where it too gets a number of updates for the 2020 model year. Both LCGC (low cost green car) models, which are produced by Astra Daihatsu Motor, are siblings to the Perodua Axia that we know here.

The line-up is a rather large one, starting with the 1.0 D followed by the 1.0 D+. These are powered by a 1KR-DE 1.0 litre three-cylinder that develops 65 PS at 6,500 rpm and 86 Nm of torque at 3,600 rpm, paired with a five-speed manual transmission.

Further up the range, there’s the 1.0 X and 1.0 X Deluxe which feature the same three-cylinder engine, but are each available with the option of a four-speed automatic. Moving on, there’s the 1.2 X, 1.2 R and the range-topping 1.2 R Deluxe, all using a larger 3NR-VE 1.2 litre four-cylinder with 88 PS at 6,000 rpm and 108 Nm at 4,200 rpm. All the 1.2 litre variants are also available with the two transmission choices.

The revised exterior is similar to what was done with the Agya, in that the front fascia sees most of the changes. These changes are reserved for the 1.2 X variants onwards, and include a sharper bumper with a large, slatted front grille, along with angular fog lamp sections and headlamps. Lesser variants retain the same roundish headlamp and subdued bumper design as before.

On 1.2 R variants, there are new powered, retractable side mirrors, while the Deluxe version adds on an aero kit that consists of additional chrome accents near the fog lamps, side badging and a diffuser-like element at the rear. New 14-inch alloy wheels are also part of the refresh, and they either get a machined silver finish from 1.2 R onwards, or a dark grey look for 1.0 X, 1.0 X Deluxe and 1.2 X variants – steelies are used for the 1.0 D and 1.0 D+.

On the inside, the Ayla’s dashboard is almost identical to the new Agya, with a revised centre stack being the big change here. Like its sibling, digital air-conditioning controls are now added to 1.2 X variants onwards, along with a new fabric upholstery pattern. Other changes include a touchscreen head unit and instrument cluster graphics, which are found on 1.2 X variants onwards.

On the safety side of things, two airbags remain the norm, but automatic versions of the 1.2 R and 1.2 R Deluxe now come with ABS and EBD, while select models come with reverse sensors. Models with the more advance head unit also come with a reverse camera.

In terms of colours, two new options – Yellow Metallic and Glittering Silver Metallic – have been added to the previous five hues – Red Solid, Ultra Black Solid, Dark Grey Metallic, Icy White Solid and Orange Metallic. Pricing for the new Ayla starts from 101.65 million rupiah (RM28,115) for the 1.0 D, going up to 159.4 million rupiah (RM44,055) for the 1.2 R Deluxe AT.