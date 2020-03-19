In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 19 March 2020 1:23 pm / 0 comments

The Toyota Agya has been given another facelift in Indonesia, with the 2020 model year LCGC (low cost green car) receiving a number of styling and equipment updates. The Indonesian version of the Perodua Axia has a sibling in the form of the Daihatsu Ayla, also gets a refresh this year.

In terms of variants, the Agya line-up is available in 1.0 G, 1.2 G and 1.2 G TRD guises, all with automatic and manual versions each. The 1.0 G cars are powered by a 1.0 litre three-cylinder VVT-i engine providing 67 PS at 6,000 rpm and 89 Nm of torque at 4,400 rpm. Meanwhile, the remaining variants use a 1.2 litre four-cylinder Dual VVT-i mill with 88 PS at 6,000 rpm and 108 Nm at 4,200 rpm.

Changes to the exterior are mainly focused on the Agya’s front fascia, which now gets a redesigned bumper. While the hexagonal-shaped grille continues to feature here, the fog lamps are no longer linked to it by black trim, removing the “whisker-like” look of the outgoing model.

Instead, the fog lamps are now positioned within triangular-shaped sections at the sides of the bumper, joined by blacked-out sections at the bottom lip that provide a more aggressive look. On the 1.2 G TRD variant, this “gap” is covered by a piece of body-coloured trim with red accents, and it gets TRD badging near the A-pillars.

Elsewhere, the rear taillights have slightly revised graphics within them, while TRD and 1.2G variants get retractable side mirrors and a set of 14-inch machined alloy wheels in a new “fan-style” design – 1.0G variants also get 14-inch wheels but in a different design. Other styling cues like the shape of the headlamps, the upper grille bar and rear bumper are as per what we’ve seen on the 2017 facelift model.

Inside, the Agya’s dashboard gets a new centre stack design, which houses a new display and controls for the air-conditioning system on 1.2G and 1.2 G TRD variants. The 1.2 G TRD variant gets additional goodies on top of this, including a touchscreen head unit and a new engine start/stop button. All variants come with dual front airbags as well as Isofix child seat anchors, with ABS and EBD found on 1.2 G and 1.2 G TRD variants.

Prices start at 143.8 million rupiah (RM39,351) for the 1.0G with a five-speed manual and peak at 169.29 million rupiah (RM46,344) for the range-topping 1.2 G TRD with a four-speed automatic. Seven colour options are offered, including Red, Orange Metallic, Yellow, White, Silver Metallic, Grey Metallic and Black.

GALLERY: 2017 Toyota Agya 1.2 TRD S (first facelift)

