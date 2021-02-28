In Cars, Local News, Perodua, Spyshots / By Gerard Lye / 28 February 2021 4:48 pm / 0 comments

More photos of the upcoming Perodua Ativa (also known as the D55L) have surfaced, with this latest batch coming courtesy of paultan.org reader Sulaiman Hamid. While not the best kept secret thanks to previous leaks, the decals on this test drive unit confirm the Ativa nameplate.

We also get a much better look at the compact B-segment SUV’s front end, which is distinctively different from the Daihatsu Rocky, the model on which the Ativa is based on. For starters, the grille is much wider on the Perodua model and features a different design for the insert.

The multi-slat look is headlined by chrome accents at the top, which help to frame the Perodua logo and bridge the front headlamps. The bumper is also unique to the Ativa, with triangular fog lamp enclosures that are highlighted by L-shaped trim in black.

These cues are something we’ve already seen with a previous sighting, but what’s new with this unit is the GearUp bodykit fitted. The package includes a front bumper extension that accentuates the lower intake, while giving the Ativa more “bite” with serrated bits in the lower apron.

Also included in the package are side skirts with chrome accents, while the rear will receive additional garnishing around the number plate holder, with very small, faux “exhausts” in chrome. An accompanying document that shows the list of available GearUp accessories for the Ativa refers to the bodykit as Blaze, which is priced at RM2,500. It should be noted that Perodua’s bodykit looks nothing like the Rocky’s optional accessories, be it the Elegance, Powerful, and Sporty packages, or Modellista.

Other items listed include Blaze seat covers, a rear bumper protector, LED scuff plates, interior floor lighting, a luggage net, hood insulator and a Utility package (door visors, luggage tray and coil mats), with prices ranging from as low as RM30 to RM800.

The decals also confirm the turbocharged engine’s displacement, which is 1.0 litre, and most certainly refers to the Rocky’s 1KR-VET. The turbo three-cylinder engine serves up 98 PS at 6,000 rpm and 140 Nm of torque from 2,400 to 4,000 rpm, with drive going to the front wheels via a D-CVT (Dual mode CVT).

Both are among the many firsts for the Ativa, as it is also the company’s first model to be built on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA). We’ve already had a go in the new Perodua SUV, and you can read our first impressions, here.

Estimated pricing for the Ativa starts at RM62,500 on-the-road without insurance, and goes all the way up to RM73,400. That places it within the realms of the larger, seven-seat Aruz, although the smaller Ativa does command quite an equipment advantage.

In terms of safety and driver assist systems, the Ativa will impresses by offering six airbags, stability control, autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assist and automatic high beam as standard across the range. The range-topping AV gets even more goodies, adding on adaptive cruise control, lane centring assist, blind spot monitoring, rear cross traffic alert and plus matrix LED headlights.

The Ativa will make its official launch debut on March 3, which is only a few days away. Armed with all the information we’ve gathered so far, is the compact SUV something you’re looking forward to? Do you prefer the standard or GearUp look? Sound off in the comments below.

