27 November 2020

Modellista is no stranger to those who follow Japanese cars and their mod scene, being Toyota’s in-house bodykit and accessories brand. Virtually every new Toyota and Lexus model will come with its own Modellista catalogue of parts, and even eco-friendly models like the Mirai aren’t spared. But there’s one section of the Toyota universe that has been untouched, till now.

Modellista has released a bodykit and accessories for the JDM Daihatsu Rocky, which is also sold as the Toyota Raize in Japan. To be sold at Daihatsu dealerships across the country, this is the first time that Modellista has worked on a car that’s not a Toyota or Lexus.

The Rocky you see here wears Modellista’s “Advance Blast Style” aerokit which consists of a front spoiler, side skirts and a rear bumper extension. The front spoiler has the brand’s typical chrome pieces and horizontal LED light strips that sit below the car’s standard vertical LED lights, while the side skirts are chunky.

The rear add-on piece leaves viewers in no doubt that the Rocky is wearing additional gear. The elaborate piece effectively adds on another level, and the new bottom floor visually lifts the Myvi/Jazz GK-style fake vents above. It’s a riot of lines and angles, for sure.

The Modellista bodykit can be had with a range of individual parts including a tailgate spoiler with “two horns”; chrome garnish for the headlamps, tailgate and side doors; and aero pieces on the sides of the rear glass. There are also what appears to be fake twin mufflers (Rocky has no visible tailpipes).

The bodykit can be paint matched to four of the Rocky’s eight colours, and they are Shining White Pearl, Black Mica Metallic, Laser Blue Crystal Shine and Compagno Red.

Not much inside, just the option of a three-piece trim set or an LED metallic garnish. The three-piece set includes “wings” to the door handles and a long piece in front of the passenger. One can choose from wood grain or what looks like grey brushed metal. The LED garnish is a single piece on the passenger side of the dash, with blue LED glow on the recess and a Modellista logo.

The Modellista kit differs from the “Sporty Style” kit seen at the Tokyo Auto Salon earlier this year – that one had no chrome and was designed by Daihatsu themselves.

We all know that the Rocky is coming to Malaysia as the Perodua D55L SUV, and these JDM aftermarket stuff might fit on our local version, depending on how much P2 changes the Rocky’s front/rear design. In any case, one can always source for the Rocky’s “nose cut” – when was the last time we had a P2 that could be JDMed, sharing parts with Daihatsus sold in Japan? Yup, the kei car days, very long ago.

The upcoming compact SUV will also be the first Perodua sitting on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) platform, and we’re expecting a 1.0 litre turbocharged three-cylinder engine, plus a higher level of driver assist tech than P2’s current ASA 2.0. Coming to you next year – here’s all we know so far.

