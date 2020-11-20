In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / 20 November 2020 10:57 am / 0 comments

Click to enlarge

The second-generation Toyota Mirai is proof that cars with future tech need not look like cars from another planet. Compared to the original from 2014, the latest hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle looks pretty much like a regular sedan, and a rather sleek one at that thanks to a fastback-style sloping roof.

As with all new Toyotas offered in Japan, customers can add on accessories at the showroom, and when it comes to bodykits, Toyota turns to its in-house Modellista division. Here, Modellista has come up with an aerokit for the Mirai, and the design follows the brand’s usual playbook.

If you know their style, you’ll be expecting chrome. The Mirai’s downturned mouth is finished with a full-width chrome bar as a lip; that’s maintained, but Modellista has extended the chin with a splitter that combines body colour in the middle and chrome on the sides, with a bit of black thrown in.

Click to enlarge

The same combination of body colour, chrome and black features on the side skirts, and one can add matching chrome trim on the wing mirror caps. No spoiler for the rear, which already has an integrated mini ducktail. But the standard car’s large black lower bumper is livened by a body colour piece in the middle and silvers of chrome at the side. Much needed garnishing, especially at the back.

Now based on Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), the new Mirai has a much larger body than the original, being 85 mm longer and 70 mm wider, with a 140 mm longer wheelbase. It’s a whopping 65 mm lower too, which explains the sleek proportions.

The Mirai is now rear-wheel drive, but exact details about the powertrain have yet to be announced. Word is that it’ll have 182 hp (29 hp more than before) and 30% more range, so expect around 650 km from the increased hydrogen storage. More on the Mirai here.

GALLERY: 2021 Toyota Mirai