17 November 2020

Toyota has announced that the second-generation Mirai will go on sale in the United States this coming December, and for the first time, will be offered in multiple grades – XLE and Limited. The new hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) is based on the Mirai Concept from 2019, which is a major departure from the first-generation model that arrived way back in 2014.

Now based on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA), the latest Mirai has a much larger body compared to its predecessor, as it measures 4,975 mm long (+85 mm) and 1,885 mm wide (+70 mm). It also has a wheelbase spanning 2,920 mm (+140 mm), while the height has been reduced by 65 mm to 1,470 mm.

The new platform also sees a switch to rear-wheel drive, but the exact details about the powertrain have yet to be announced. Earlier reports indicate the Mirai will have 182 hp on tap, which is 29 hp more than before. The concept is also said to offer 30% more range than the outgoing model, so expect around 650 km from the increased hydrogen storage.

For the US market, both Mirai grades will receive the Toyota Safety Sense 2.5+ suite of safety and driver assistance systems as standard. The suite includes a smarter Pre-Collision System with Pedestrian Detection that can see cyclists, pedestrians, and even an oncoming vehicle or pedestrian at an intersection when performing a left-hand turn.

This system also comes with an emergency steering assist function, designed to stabilise the driver’s emergency steering manoeuvres within their lane while avoiding a preceding pedestrian, bicyclist or vehicle.

The Mirai will also come with full-speed Dynamic Radar Cruise Control (DRCC), which can be activated above 48 km/h and will bring the car to a complete stop if necessary, while also being able to resume moving afterwards. The DRCC system also allows for smoother overtaking of slower vehicles, providing an initial increase in acceleration in preparation for changing lanes once the driver engages the turn signal.

Other systems include Lane Departure Alert and Lane Tracing Assist, the latter actively helping to ensure the vehicle stays in lane using visible lane markers or a preceding vehicle. The suite also comes with Automatic High Beams and Road Sign Assist.

As for equipment not related to safety, the base XLE will come with 19-inch twin-spoke aluminium wheels as standard, a 12.3-inch touchscreen infotainment system, a 14-speaker JBL sound system, Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, an eight-inch TFT LCD digital instrument cluster, a Qi wireless smartphone charger, dual-zone climate control, heated front seats, manual rear seat sunshades, SofTex leather upholstery, and power-folding mirrors with puddle lights.

The Limited adds on a colour head-up display, three-zone climate control, heated and ventilated front seats, an around-view monitor, Intelligent Park Assist, a dual-fixed panoramic sunroof with power sliding shade, a powered rear window sunshade, and 19-inch black machined-finish aluminium wheels. Rear passengers also get to enjoy using a touchscreen control panel with climate control function, rear sunshade toggle, and audio controls.

As for colour options, the Mirai can be specified in Oxygen White, Black, Supersonic Red, Heavy Metal, and Hydro Blue, with the last option being exclusive to the Limited. Pricing for the FCEV will be announced as we get closer to the model’s launch next month.