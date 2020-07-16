In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / 16 July 2020 10:41 am / 0 comments

Here’s a gallery of the Toyota RAV4 with the full Modellista bodykit and accessories package. Now available in Malaysia via Toyota dealer Wing Hin, we got up close with the dressed-up SUV at Wing Hin’s Toyota showroom in Balakong.

First, a word on the fifth-generation RAV4, which was launched by UMW Toyota Motor last month. Available with 2.0L and 2.5L Dynamic Force engines, the CBU Japan imported SUV is priced at RM196,436 and RM215,664 respectively, OTR without insurance, with the 2020 sales tax exemption.

Toyota has gone for an overtly square cut look for its latest RAV4, which gives it a more macho outlook than rivals such as the Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5. The boxy style is perhaps best encapsulated by the wheel arches. There’s also quite a lot of surfacing on the sides of the car, and the lines are clearly defined too, not like a huge soft dent. It’s uncommon these days, an SUV with a butch look, and we find it rather refreshing.

There’s plenty of design going on, but for some, there’s always room for a fancy dress. Modellista is Toyota’s own brand and they have bodykits and accessories for most of the big T’s models. Here, we see the XA50 RAV4 with the Modellista bodykit and accessories package.

We start with the aerokit, which consists of a front bumper spoiler, side skirts and rear spats. The extended front chin has chrome elements and a small Modellista logo in the centre, as usual. Here, there are additional clip-shaped LED lights at both sides, effectively giving the RAV4 three tiers of lighting.

The side skirts also have chrome trim, while the rear part of the bodykit isn’t a full width item; we’re looking at additional rear spats flanking the stock silver “skid plate”. As for wheels, the stock items are 18-inch, and Modellista’s own recommended upgrade is an inch up – here, Wing Hin shows what’s possible by fitting massive 20-inch Modellista alloys with 245/40 tyres.

Aside from the five-piece aerokit, the car here also sports Modellista’s “cool shine kit”, which consists of front grille garnish (look at the “wings” of the Toyota logo), headlamp garnish (“tails” for the headlamps) and a backdoor garnish. The latter is a full-width strip on the black part of the tailgate. Of course, all the cool shine bits are in chrome.

The price of the five-piece bodykit (excluding paint) is quoted at RM7,920. However, the dealership will offer it for RM6,000 inclusive of installation and paint if one buys the RAV4 from them. The offer is valid if for RAV4 purchases at Toyota Balakong (Wing Hin Automobile 4S Centre), Toyota Pandan Indah (Wing Hin Motor 4S Centre) and Toyota Wangsa Maju (Motozoom 4S Centre).

More on the Toyota RAV4 in our launch report and quick drive review.

GALLERY: Toyota RAV4 with Modellista bodykit, accessories

