In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / 14 July 2020 11:16 am / 0 comments

UMW Toyota Motor launched the Toyota RAV4 last month, a welcome addition to the SUV segment and a return of the famous nameplate to our market. Available with 2.0L and 2.5L Dynamic Force engines, the CBU Japan SUV is priced at RM196,436 and RM215,664 respectively, OTR without insurance, with the 2020 sales tax exemption.

Toyota has gone for an overtly square cut look for the RAV4, which gives it a more macho outlook than the Honda CR-V and Mazda CX-5. The boxy style is perhaps best encapsulated by the wheel arches. There’s also quite a lot of surfacing on the sides of the car; the lines are clearly defined too, not like a huge soft dent. It’s uncommon these days, an SUV with a butch look, and we find it rather refreshing.

There’s plenty of design here already, but that never stops anyone from from designing a fancy dress. Toyota’s own Modellista is always early to the party, being in house. For those with the itch to dress up the RAV4, Modellista’s bodykit and accessories are available in Malaysia via Toyota dealer Wing Hin, which is based in Balakong.

We start with the Modellista aerokit, which consists of a front bumper spoiler, side skirts and rear spats. The extended front chin has chrome elements and a small Modellista logo in the centre, as usual. Here, there are additional clip-shaped LED lights at both sides, giving the RAV4 three tiers of lighting.

The side skirts also have chrome trim, while the rear part of the bodykit isn’t a full width item; we’re looking at additional trim flanking the stock silver “skid plate”. The chrome bits are perhaps less apparent on Wing Hin’s white showcar, so we’ve attached a black official pic below.

Aside from the five-piece aerokit, the car here also sports Modellista’s “cool shine kit”, which consists of front grille garnish (look at the “wings” of the Toyota logo), headlamp garnish (“tails” for the headlamps) and a backdoor garnish. The latter is a full-width strip on the black part of the tailgate. Of course, all are in chrome. What’s not seen here are Modellista’s 19-inch two-tone alloys but the stock 18-inch five-spoke items.

