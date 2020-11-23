In Cars, International News, Lexus / By Mick Chan / 23 November 2020 3:46 pm / 0 comments

The 2021 Lexus LS facelift made its debut in July this year, bringing a host of updates in terms of driver assistance technology, interior equipment as well as revised aesthetics inside and out. For those looking for a touch more personalisation for their flagship LS, such an avenue has become available courtesy of the Modellista range of parts for the luxury sedan.

Here, the Lexus LS receives a spoiler extension for the front bumper, side skirts and a rear skirt extension for the rear bumper where each exterior item gains the Modellista signature of added chrome sections. These are complemented by two choices of 21-inch wheel and tyre sets, where the forged aluminium wheels are matched with Bridgestone Potenza S001L tyres from the Modellista catalogue.

The first of the two forged aluminium wheel designs is unique in offering directional wheel spoke orientation that is specific to each side of the car, while the second design is a more conventional multi-spoke wheel design. Both are offered in 21 x 8.5 inch and 21 x 9.5 inch sizes front and rear, mounted with 245/40RF21 and 275/35RF21 size tyres, respectively.

Other chassis and mechanical specifications are unchanged for Modellista kits, and powertrain for the internal combustion LS 500 comes courtesy of a twin-turbo 3.5 litre V6 petrol engine producing 415 hp and 600 Nm of torque, sent to the rear wheels via a 10-speed automatic transmission.

Meanwhile, the LS 500h hybrid offers a naturally aspirated, Atkinson-cycle 3.5 litre V6 petrol engine with dual electric motors for a total system output of 354 hp, mated to the Multistage Hybrid System driveline. In Malaysia, the pre-facelift Lexus LS range is comprised of the LS 500 Luxury and the LS 500 Executive at RM1,012,692 and RM1,311,508 respectively following the 2020 SST exemption price adjustments.

GALLERY: 2021 Lexus LS facelift