In Cars, Lexus, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 12 June 2020 2:43 pm / 1 comment

Lexus Malaysia has revealed new prices for all of its fully imported vehicles, following prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin’s announcement on the sales tax exemption for cars. The revised pricing structure will commence on June 15 and remains valid until January 31, 2021.

Now, prices have dropped between RM8,416 to RM10,524 for the UX 200 range, representing an average of -3.5% reduction from before. Prices for the NX 300 line-up are down by nearly RM14k (-3.96%), while customers of the RX 300 can enjoy up to RM15,701 off (-3.57%) for the top F Sport variant.

As for the sedan range, the ES 250 Premium and Luxury, which previously retailed at RM299,888 and RM332,888, will carry a new price tag of RM288,663 (-RM11,225 or -3.74%) and RM320,510 (-RM12,378 or -3.72%) respectively.





Click to enlarge

High-end million-ringgit models like the flagship LS 500 Luxury is -RM38,008 (-3.62%) cheaper from before, while the Executive model with Kiriko Glass gets a -RM47,292 (-3.48%) reduction. From June 15, the LS 500 Luxury will retail for a cool RM1,012,692, and the Executive will set you back at RM1,311,508.

Industry captains eyeing the LX 570 can also look forward to a decent discount of RM44,005 – the gigantic SUV will carry a new sticker price of RM1,080,995. Last but not least, the starting price for the newly launched 2020 LC 500 is at RM1,205,217, or about -RM44,783 (3.58%) less than before.

UMW Toyota Motor president Ravindran K said: “All relief from the new tax structure have been factored into the new pricing, considered in the best interest of our customers.”