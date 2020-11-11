Finally! This is our first sighting of the upcoming Perodua D55L SUV, which will be the market leader’s first compact SUV since the Kembara and the limited run CBU Nautica. The image above was captured outside JPJ/MoT in Putrajaya, and it shows a compact SUV on a car transporter that clearly belongs to Perodua – it has Aruz banners.
This has been coming – we’ve heard plenty of it, albeit in P2’s typical veiled style. Codenamed D55L, the B-segment SUV (it’s a fair bit smaller than the Proton X50, Honda HR-V though – compare specs here) is based on the Daihatsu Rocky, which is also sold in Japan as the Toyota Raize. Perodua provided Malaysian input in the development, and that’s perhaps why the Rocky’s rear end might look familiar to Malaysians.
Sitting on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA), the Rocky is powered by a 1.0 litre turbocharged engine with 98 PS and 140 Nm of torque from 2,400 to 4,000 rpm. The boosted three-pot is paired to a CVT and sends power to the front wheels, but as with most cars in Japan, AWD is an option. The Rocky’s WLTP fuel economy is rated at 18.6 km/l for the FWD.
The DNGA platform is confirmed (a first for P2) and the turbo engine is expected to feature in the yet-to-be-named Perodua SUV, along with Level 2 autonomous driving. All are next steps up from what P2 is offering now, and Perodua’s Rocky will also be the first model shared with a JDM in a long time.
We had a chat with Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad on the sidelines of last year’s Tokyo Motor Show, where the Rocky made a surprise debut – plenty of nuggets here.
Perodua has already said that the D55L will not be launched this year, so a Q1 2021 debut perhaps? And before you compare this with the just-launched Proton X50, the Perodua is not exactly a direct rival – the sub-4m D55L/Rocky is smaller in footprint and engine, and should also undercut the X50 (RM79k to RM103k) in price and running costs.
GALLERY: Daihatsu Rocky Sporty Style
GALLERY: Daihatsu Rocky
Comments
Malaysians, please don’t hope for the 1.0L turbo engine, the feeling is all UNDERPOWER.
I think you’re forgetting that the Aruz is also an SUV.
Game changing d55l finally here.
Habislah proton can tutup kedai.
Iriz Active coming soon. Size 3945mm Length, 1722mm Width, 2555mm Wheelbase, 108PS and 150Nm.
Rocky/Raize size 3995mm Lenth, 1695mm Width, 1620mm Height, 2525mm Wheelbase, 98PS and 140NM.
Next year no more SST exemption dy, I predict car market will drop a lot thanks to good sales this year 2nd half boosted by 27,000 Proton X50 bookings. If Perodua launch next year they have missed the boat from this year boosted sales, I don’t foresee it would be as hot as X50 this year. Bad move from Perodua again.
For those who can’t afford an X50
(Like) D55L and X50
(Dislike) HRV, BRV and Aruz
Finally the most anticipated model from PERODUA, not sure if its gonna be OK or NG later
Price it similar with Alza or cheaper than you have a winner here…and keep the Kembara name please….
This will sell like hotcake for sure.
Hope it will be priced between myvi and aruz.
D55L 1.0 Turbo – 9.6 seconds, 170km/h (Turbo and CVT less problems)
City RS – 9.9 seconds, 170km/h (Hybrid might under warranty)
Answer: D55L 1.0 Turbo runs faster and last longer life than City RS
If Perodua can build DNGA, will CKD Toyota TNGA be built as well???
The Real Game Changer! I hope Malaysians will buy this Japanese No.1 SUV instead. The X50 might be good, but this is a proven car, so I trust D55L SUV