In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Jonathan Lee / 4 March 2021 7:02 pm / 0 comments

Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you would’ve known about the biggest launch of the year, the Perodua Ativa. The compact SUV debuted yesterday to much (virtual) fanfare and sets new standards for the national carmaker in terms of technology and safety.

Perodua has made it easier for customers to pick the car they want, with just three variants and one engine and gearbox option. Still, it’s important to know what you get at each price point, and that’s where our spec-by-spec comparison comes in.

First, let’s talk about pricing, which starts at RM61,500 for the base X model and rises up to RM66,100 for the mid-range H and RM71,200 for the top-spec AV. These figures are on-the-road without insurance or the sales and service tax (SST), inclusive of a five-year/150,000 km warranty.

As you can expect for a full-fledged SUV priced just over RM60,000, the X variant looks fairly bare-bones, with small wheels, no fog lights, a plain black interior, a button-less steering wheel, fabric seats and a basic head unit. Even so, you do get most of what you need for your money, such as LED head- and taillights, keyless entry, Bluetooth connectivity and a digital air-conditioning control panel with memory buttons.

Better yet, Perodua isn’t skimping on safety. Even the base model comes with six airbags and stability control, plus a new version of the carmaker’s Advanced Safety Assist (ASA) system. This includes autonomous emergency braking (now with cyclist detection and a higher operating speed of up to 120 km/h), lane keeping assist, lane departure warning and automatic high beam.

It’s with the H variant where the company piles on the tech. Aside from the larger 17-inch wheels, the car also gets matrix LED headlights, which turns off parts of the high beam to avoid dazzling other road users. Inside, the biggest differences are the nine-inch infotainment touchscreen and a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, replete with multiple themes and novel birthday and anniversary reminders.

But if it’s tech you want, you really have to spring for the AV. This one adds Level 2 semi-autonomous driving capability, roping in adaptive cruise control and lane centring assist. You also get blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert as part of the package. Visually, the AV is set apart by flashy faux leather and suede upholstery, with lots of red trim.

No matter which one you go for, the powertrain is unchanged – a new 1.0 litre 1KR-VET turbocharged three-cylinder engine making 98 PS at 6,000 rpm and 140 Nm of torque from 2,400 to 4,000 rpm. All that is sent to the front wheels through a D-CVT (another Perodua first) with seven virtual ratios.

For more details on the new Perodua Ativa, check out our full launch report and our first impressions review. You can also browse full specifications and equipment on CarBase.my. Without further ado, let’s get straight to the variant breakdown in detail.

2021 Perodua Ativa 1.0T X – RM61,500

Gets as standard:

Mechanicals

1.0 litre 1KR-VET VVT-i DOHC engine

998 cc turbocharged three-cylinder petrol

98 PS at 6,000 rpm, 140 Nm of torque from 2,400 to 4,000 rpm

D-CVT with seven virtual ratios

Front-wheel drive

Automatic engine stop/start

18.9 km per litre fuel consumption

Ventilated discs brakes (front), drums (rear)

MacPherson strut suspension (front), torsion beam (rear)

Exterior

LED reflector headlights with automatic high beam

Silver upper grille bar, chrome lower bar

16-inch silver alloy wheels with Goodyear Assurance Triplemax 2 205/65-section tyres

Power-adjustable black door mirrors with manual fold

Body-coloured door handles

Black A- and B-pillars

LED taillights

Shark fin antenna

Silver tailgate garnish

Glittering Silver, Granite Grey and Cobalt Blue colour options

Interior

Keyless entry

Push-button start

Urethane steering wheel with Power button

Silver centre air vent trim

Black door pulls and grab handles

Digital air-conditioning controls with memory buttons

Centre door lock/unlock buttons

Fabric upholstery

Analogue instrument cluster with multi-info display

Radio with Bluetooth connectivity

Four speakers

Two front USB ports

60:40 split-folding and reclining rear seats

Two-step boot floor (303 to 369 litres)

Full-sized spare tyre

Safety

Six airbags (front, side, front and rear curtain)

ABS with EBD and brake assist

Stability control

Autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection (now up to 120 km/h)

Lane Departure Warning and Protection

Pedal Misoperation Control (PMC)

Front Departure Alert (FDA)

Front and rear seat belt reminders

Rear ISOFIX child seat anchors

Rear parking sensors

Five-star ASEAN NCAP safety rating

2021 Perodua Ativa 1.0T H – RM66,100

Adds on:

Exterior

Automatic LED headlights with sequential indicators, cornering lights and Adaptive Driving Beam (ADB)

LED front fog lights

Dual chrome grille bars

Silver front and rear skid plates

17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with Bridgestone Turanza T005A 205/60-section tyres

Automatic power-folding door mirrors

Chrome tailgate garnish

Pearl Diamond White and Pearl Delima Red colour options (RM500)

Interior

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Steering wheel audio controls

Silver corner air vent trim

Silver centre console trim

Silver door grab handles with red trim

Soft-touch centre armrest and door trim

Seven-inch digital instrument display

Nine-inch infotainment touchscreen with Smart Link screen mirroring

One front HDMI port

Two rear USB ports

Safety

Front parking sensors

Reverse camera

2021 Perodua Ativa 1.0T AV – RM71,200

Adds on:

Exterior

Chrome door handles

Black roof option for Pearl Diamond White and Pearl Delima Red (RM800)

Interior

Red corner air vent highlights

Chrome door pulls

Chrome gearlever surround, silver gearknob trim

Chrome handbrake button

Red centre console storage compartments

Faux leather and suede upholstery with red highlights and headrest strip

Six speakers

Driving video recorder

Llumar security window tint

Safety

Adaptive cruise control

Lane centring assist

Blind spot monitoring

Rear cross traffic alert

