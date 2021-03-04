Unless you’ve been living under a rock, you would’ve known about the biggest launch of the year, the Perodua Ativa. The compact SUV debuted yesterday to much (virtual) fanfare and sets new standards for the national carmaker in terms of technology and safety.
Perodua has made it easier for customers to pick the car they want, with just three variants and one engine and gearbox option. Still, it’s important to know what you get at each price point, and that’s where our spec-by-spec comparison comes in.
First, let’s talk about pricing, which starts at RM61,500 for the base X model and rises up to RM66,100 for the mid-range H and RM71,200 for the top-spec AV. These figures are on-the-road without insurance or the sales and service tax (SST), inclusive of a five-year/150,000 km warranty.
As you can expect for a full-fledged SUV priced just over RM60,000, the X variant looks fairly bare-bones, with small wheels, no fog lights, a plain black interior, a button-less steering wheel, fabric seats and a basic head unit. Even so, you do get most of what you need for your money, such as LED head- and taillights, keyless entry, Bluetooth connectivity and a digital air-conditioning control panel with memory buttons.
Better yet, Perodua isn’t skimping on safety. Even the base model comes with six airbags and stability control, plus a new version of the carmaker’s Advanced Safety Assist (ASA) system. This includes autonomous emergency braking (now with cyclist detection and a higher operating speed of up to 120 km/h), lane keeping assist, lane departure warning and automatic high beam.
It’s with the H variant where the company piles on the tech. Aside from the larger 17-inch wheels, the car also gets matrix LED headlights, which turns off parts of the high beam to avoid dazzling other road users. Inside, the biggest differences are the nine-inch infotainment touchscreen and a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, replete with multiple themes and novel birthday and anniversary reminders.
But if it’s tech you want, you really have to spring for the AV. This one adds Level 2 semi-autonomous driving capability, roping in adaptive cruise control and lane centring assist. You also get blind spot monitoring and rear cross traffic alert as part of the package. Visually, the AV is set apart by flashy faux leather and suede upholstery, with lots of red trim.
No matter which one you go for, the powertrain is unchanged – a new 1.0 litre 1KR-VET turbocharged three-cylinder engine making 98 PS at 6,000 rpm and 140 Nm of torque from 2,400 to 4,000 rpm. All that is sent to the front wheels through a D-CVT (another Perodua first) with seven virtual ratios.
For more details on the new Perodua Ativa, check out our full launch report and our first impressions review. You can also browse full specifications and equipment on CarBase.my. Without further ado, let’s get straight to the variant breakdown in detail.
2021 Perodua Ativa 1.0T X – RM61,500
Gets as standard:
Mechanicals
- 1.0 litre 1KR-VET VVT-i DOHC engine
- 998 cc turbocharged three-cylinder petrol
- 98 PS at 6,000 rpm, 140 Nm of torque from 2,400 to 4,000 rpm
- D-CVT with seven virtual ratios
- Front-wheel drive
- Automatic engine stop/start
- 18.9 km per litre fuel consumption
- Ventilated discs brakes (front), drums (rear)
- MacPherson strut suspension (front), torsion beam (rear)
Exterior
- LED reflector headlights with automatic high beam
- Silver upper grille bar, chrome lower bar
- 16-inch silver alloy wheels with Goodyear Assurance Triplemax 2 205/65-section tyres
- Power-adjustable black door mirrors with manual fold
- Body-coloured door handles
- Black A- and B-pillars
- LED taillights
- Shark fin antenna
- Silver tailgate garnish
- Glittering Silver, Granite Grey and Cobalt Blue colour options
Interior
- Keyless entry
- Push-button start
- Urethane steering wheel with Power button
- Silver centre air vent trim
- Black door pulls and grab handles
- Digital air-conditioning controls with memory buttons
- Centre door lock/unlock buttons
- Fabric upholstery
- Analogue instrument cluster with multi-info display
- Radio with Bluetooth connectivity
- Four speakers
- Two front USB ports
- 60:40 split-folding and reclining rear seats
- Two-step boot floor (303 to 369 litres)
- Full-sized spare tyre
Safety
- Six airbags (front, side, front and rear curtain)
- ABS with EBD and brake assist
- Stability control
- Autonomous emergency braking with pedestrian and cyclist detection (now up to 120 km/h)
- Lane Departure Warning and Protection
- Pedal Misoperation Control (PMC)
- Front Departure Alert (FDA)
- Front and rear seat belt reminders
- Rear ISOFIX child seat anchors
- Rear parking sensors
- Five-star ASEAN NCAP safety rating
2021 Perodua Ativa 1.0T H – RM66,100
Adds on:
Exterior
- Automatic LED headlights with sequential indicators, cornering lights and Adaptive Driving Beam (ADB)
- LED front fog lights
- Dual chrome grille bars
- Silver front and rear skid plates
- 17-inch dual-tone alloy wheels with Bridgestone Turanza T005A 205/60-section tyres
- Automatic power-folding door mirrors
- Chrome tailgate garnish
- Pearl Diamond White and Pearl Delima Red colour options (RM500)
Interior
- Leather-wrapped steering wheel
- Steering wheel audio controls
- Silver corner air vent trim
- Silver centre console trim
- Silver door grab handles with red trim
- Soft-touch centre armrest and door trim
- Seven-inch digital instrument display
- Nine-inch infotainment touchscreen with Smart Link screen mirroring
- One front HDMI port
- Two rear USB ports
Safety
- Front parking sensors
- Reverse camera
2021 Perodua Ativa 1.0T AV – RM71,200
Adds on:
Exterior
- Chrome door handles
- Black roof option for Pearl Diamond White and Pearl Delima Red (RM800)
Interior
- Red corner air vent highlights
- Chrome door pulls
- Chrome gearlever surround, silver gearknob trim
- Chrome handbrake button
- Red centre console storage compartments
- Faux leather and suede upholstery with red highlights and headrest strip
- Six speakers
- Driving video recorder
- Llumar security window tint
Safety
- Adaptive cruise control
- Lane centring assist
- Blind spot monitoring
- Rear cross traffic alert
