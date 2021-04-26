In Cars, Daihatsu, International News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / 26 April 2021 1:39 pm / 12 comments

It’s confirmed that both the Daihatsu Rocky and its Toyota Raize twin will be launching in Indonesia on April 30, which is later this week. The compact SUVs are sister cars to our Perodua Ativa, but from filings with the authorities and leaked brochures, there are some spec differences.

For one, there will be a choice of engines. The Ativa is marketed as a more premium offering and a new benchmark for the Malaysian market leader, with a new-to-brand 1.0 litre turbo engine being the only choice. In Indonesia, the Rocky and Raize will have the 1KR-VET 1.0T alongside a 1.2 litre naturally aspirated three-cylinder engine.

Not the usual NR-series four-pot, the 1.2L NA unit with DOHC and Dual VVT-i makes 88 PS and 112 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. Besides a CVT, one can also have a five-speed manual gearbox with this engine. In fact, the 98 PS/140 Nm 1.0T engine (same figures as Ativa and the JDM Rocky) is also available with the 5MT alongside a CVT – now that would be rather interesting.

As with Perodua in Malaysia, this would be the first time that Astra Daihatsu Motor (ADM) and Toyota Astra Motor are introducing a downsized turbo engine in Indonesia, without taking into account the low-volume special order JDM Daihatsu Copen. The R SUV twins will be made by ADM in Indonesia with a minimum of 70% local content, a requirement for government incentives.

A leaked brochure of the Raize shows three variants – 1.2 G, 1.0T G and the 1.0T GR Sport. The G grades get a choice of MT or CVT, but the GR Sport is CVT only, with steering paddle shifters. The sporty flagship gets exclusive goodies such as auto air con, LED DRLs and sequential signals, 17-inch black wheels, leather steering and fabric-leather combi seats. Of course, there’s a bodykit and GR Sport badges.

However, the GR Sport is the only variant that can be optioned with the TSS (Toyota Safety Sense) package of six airbags and all the ASA 3.0 and Level 2 autonomous drive features found on the Ativa. 1.2 G and 1.0T G variants make do with just two airbags and VSC. Yellow and turquoise are two bright colours not available in Malaysia, and only the Raize turbo models get the two-tone (black roof) option. More on the Ativa’s Indonesian sisters later this week.

GALLERY: JDM Toyota Raize

GALLERY: JDM Daihatsu Rocky