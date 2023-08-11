2023 Honda City facelift – spec-by-spec comparison of S, E, V and RS Malaysian variants, fr. RM85k to RM112k

In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 11 August 2023 1:25 pm / 2 comments

The 2023 Honda City facelift, which was officially launched in Malaysia yesterday, arrives on the scene with some minor exterior styling revisions as well as updated equipment. Like with the pre-facelift, the B-segment sedan continues to be offered in five variant forms, the complement made up of four petrol units and a hybrid.

The petrol versions are the S, E, V and a new petrol RS, which replaces the previous V-Sensing variant, with the RS e:HEV hybrid sitting at the top of the model range. Pricing starts at RM84,900 for the S, while the E retails for RM89,900, the V for RM94,900 and the RS for RM99,900. As for the City e:HEV RS, it is priced at RM111,900. All prices are on-the-road without insurance.

The petrol variants continue to be powered by a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated inline-four DOHC i-VTEC engine, carried over from the pre-facelift without any changes. As such, the unit continues to offer 121 PS (119 hp or 89 kW) at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm, and it remains paired with the CVT from before.

No changes to the hybrid powertrain on the e:HEV RS either. The Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) system features an electric motor rated at 109 PS (107 hp or 80 kW) and 253 Nm. This is juiced by a lithium-ion battery that is charged by a second electric motor linked to a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated DOHC i-VTEC four-cylinder Atkinson cycle engine.

The petrol mill is rated at 98 PS (97 hp or 72 kW) and 127 Nm of torque, and while it largely acts as a generator, it can clutch in through a single-speed transmission (dubbed E-CVT) to provide direct drive to the wheels at higher speeds where it is most efficient.

Aside from new exterior styling for both the front and rear, the refresh introduces a higher level of kit from the get-go. The City facelift now comes with six airbags and Honda Sensing as standard across the range, although only the RS e:HEV features a Low Speed Follow function for the latter.

The S, E, V and petrol RS omits this one due to their mechanical parking brake, but everything else from the safety suite is on. In that kitbag is Forward Collision Warning, Collision Mitigation Braking System (autonomous emergency braking), Lane Keep Assist System, Road Departure Mitigation, Lane Departure Warning, Adaptive Cruise Control, Lead Car Departure Notification and Auto High Beam.

Kit-wise, the base S comes fitted with 15-inch single-tone alloy wheels (185/60 profile tyres), automatic halogen projector headlamps, LED DRLs, keyless entry and start with walk away auto lock, paddle shifters (new for the S), a 4.2-inch multi-info full colour instrument cluster display, manual air-conditioning (with rear vents), one USB port, a multi-angle reverse camera and a standard audio system with Bluetooth and four speakers.

The E variant adds on remote engine start, another front USB port, two rear USB ports, four tweeters, single-zone automatic climate control as well as an eight-inch Display Audio touchscreen head unit that supports wired Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Also, its 15-inch wheels feature a dual-tone finish, while its door handles are done in chrome.

Moving up to the V adds on 16-inch single-tone alloys (with 185/55 profile tyres), automatic LED headlamps, front LED fog lamps, leather upholstery and leather-wrapped steering wheel/gear knob. The variant also gets the automaker’s LaneWatch side-view camera system.

The petrol RS nets you the specification’s exterior styling and badging, 16-inch dual-tone alloys as well as a sportier-looking black interior, complete with red contrast stitching elements. Also going on are a seven-inch digital instrument cluster (with red intrument cluster pointer needles), sports pedals, Honda Connect telematics as well as support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay.

The range-topping City RS e:HEV adds on the Low Speed Follow function mentioned earlier as well as a deceleration selector paddle for the i-MMD system. As for exterior colours, all five variants share three exterior colours, namely Ignite Red Metallic, Meteoroid Gray Metallic and Platinum White Pearl. The petrol variants get two additional options, these being Crystal Black Pearl and Lunar Silver Metallic.

The City facelift comes with a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty and free labour service (applicable up to five times within 100,000 km or five years), and the hybrid variant also comes with an eight-year, unlimited-mileage warranty for its lithium-ion battery. Honda Connect is available as a cost option for the S, E and V variants.

Here’s the detailed list of the specifications available on each 2023 City facelify variant:

2023 Honda City 1.5L S facelift – RM84,900

Gets as standard:

Mechanicals

1.5 litre DOHC i-VTEC naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine

121 PS (119 hp) at 6,600 rpm, 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm

CVT automatic transmission with ECON mode

Electric power steering (EPS)

Mechanical parking brake

MacPherson strut suspension (front), torsion beam (rear)

Ventilated disc brakes (front), drum (rear)

0-100 km/h in 10.2 seconds

1,125 kg kerb weight

Exterior

Automatic halogen projector headlamps

LED daytime running lights

LED rear combination lights

15-inch single-tone alloy wheels with 185/60 profile tyres

Power adjustable and folding side mirrors with turn signals

Shark fin antenna

Body-coloured door handles

Interior

Smart entry with push-start button

Urethane steering wheel and gear knob

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel adjustment

Steering wheel audio controls

Steering paddle shifters

Standard audio system with Bluetooth, hands-free phone

One USB port

Four speakers

Analogue meter panel with 4.2-inch TFT full colour multi-info display

Manual air-conditioning with rear vents

Fabric upholstery

Centre console with armrest

60:40 split folding rear seats

15-inch steel spare wheel

519 litre boot space

Safety

Six airbags (front, side, side curtain)

Honda Sensing driver assistance safety suite

Forward collision warning (FCW)



Collision mitigation braking system (CMBS, or AEB)



Adaptive cruise control (ACC)



Road departure mitigation (RDM)



Lane departure warning (LDW)



Lane keeping assist (LKA)



Automatic high beam (AHB)



Lead car departure notification (LCDN)

VSA, ABS, EBD, brake assist

Hill start assist

Emergency stop signal

Front and rear seat belt reminder

Rear seat Isofix child seat anchors with top tethers

Walk-away auto lock

Two reverse sensors

2023 Honda City 1.5L E facelift – RM89,900

Adds on:

Exterior

Chrome door handles

15-inch dual-tone alloy wheels

1,126 kg kerb weight

Interior

Remote engine start

Single-zone auto air con

8.0-inch touchscreen display audio

Wired Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

Eight speakers

Two front and two rear USB ports

Safety

Reverse camera, multi-angle

2023 Honda City 1.5L V facelift – RM94,900

Adds on:

Mechanicals

1,136 kg kerb weight

Exterior

Automatic LED headlamps

LED front fog lamps

16-inch single-tone alloy wheels with 185/55 profile tyres

0-100 km/h in 10.4 seconds

Interior

Leather-wrapped steering wheel, gear knob

Leather upholstery

Safety

Honda LaneWatch camera

2023 Honda City 1.5L RS petrol facelift – RM99,900

Adds on:

Mechanicals

Rear disc brakes

1,139 kg kerb weight

Exterior

RS styling and badges

Gloss black front grille with honeycomb mesh

Gloss black wing mirror caps

Rear diffuser

Bootlid spoiler in gloss black

16-inch two-tone alloy wheels

Body-coloured door handles

Interior

Leather and ultrasuede upholstery with red stitching

Red stitching on steering, gear lever boot, centre tunnel and dashboard

Black headliner

7.0-inch TFT high definition digital display

Red instrument cluster pointer needles

Wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity

Sport aluminium pedals

Safety

Honda Connect telematics system

2023 Honda City RS e:HEV facelift – RM111,900

Adds on:

Mechanicals

i-MMD hybrid powertrain

1.5 litre DOHC i-VTEC naturally-aspirated Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine

98 PS (97 hp) at 5,600 to 6,400 rpm, 127 Nm at 4,500 to 5,000 rpm

Electric motor with 108 PS (107 hp) and 253 Nm from 0 to 3,000 rpm

e-CVT automatic transmission with ECON mode

Electric parking brake with auto brake hold function

0-100 km/h in 9.9 seconds

1,250 kg kerb weight

Interior

Deceleration selector paddle for i-MMD

Temporary tyre repair kit

410 litre boot space

Safety

Honda Sensing driver assistance safety suite

Low speed follow function (LSF)

