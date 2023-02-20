In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 20 February 2023 9:47 am / 6 comments

Leaked images of the Honda City facelift have surfaced in India ahead of an expected market launch in March. The B-segment model, which is currently in its fifth generation, first made its world debut in Thailand in November 2019 before making its way to Malaysia in October 2020.

In terms of changes, the City facelift gets a slimmer chrome bar and a honeycomb mesh insert for its grille section. The front bumper also sports a new design that visually links the fog lamps to the lower intake by way of black trim. Meanwhile, the rear bumper has been revised to incorporate a black diffuser-like element that was absent on the pre-facelift model.

As for the interior, the City’s dashboard remains largely familiar, although the steering wheel controls appear to have been tweaked to now feature a volume dial. Media outlets in India claim the City will gain more features like a wireless charger and ventilated seats as part of its facelift.

In India, the pre-facelift City was offered with petrol and diesel engines, but the latter will likely be dropped with the introduction of the facelifted model. This is due to the upcoming Real Driving Emissions (RDE) that goes live on April 1, 2023 to replace the BS6 standard.

Expect the 1.5 litre i-VTEC petrol unit with DOHC to be carried over with 121 PS and 145 Nm of torque, mated to a CVT. India also gets the City with an e:HEV hybrid powertrain rated at 126 PS and 253 Nm, but this is only offered with the top-spec ZX trim level – a new entry-level option is said to be added with the mid-cycle update.

GALLERY: 2022 Honda City 1.5V (Malaysia market)

