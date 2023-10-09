Toyota Yaris Cross launched in Thailand; 1.5L hybrid only; from RM101k – Perodua D66B in Malaysia soon?

Posted in Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / October 9 2023 4:13 pm

The Toyota Yaris Cross, which first debuted in Indonesia, has been launched in Thailand, with three variants being offered to customers there. All of them come with a hybrid powertrain, and the line-up starts with the base HEV Smart priced at 789,000 baht (RM100,637), which is followed by the HEV Premium at 849,000 baht (RM108,290) and the range-topping HEV Premium Luxury at 899,000 baht (RM114,668).

In terms of size, the Yaris Cross is comparable to the current Honda HR-V and much larger than the Perodua Ativa. Here are the official dimensions listed in the Thailand brochure:

Length: 4,310 mm

Width: 1,770 mm

Height: 1,615 mm

Wheelbase: 2,620 mm

Ground clearance: 210 mm

Minimum turning radius: 5.2 metres

As mentioned at the start, every variant of the Yaris Cross sold in Thailand is a hybrid with an electric motor, and the specifications of the front-wheel drive powertrain are as follows:

Engine: 2NR-VEX 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol (E20-compliant)

Engine output: 91 PS (90 hp or 67 kW) at 5,500 rpm and 121 Nm from 4,000-4,800 rpm

Transmission: E-CVT, FWD

Electric motor output: 80 PS (79 hp or 59 kW) and 141 Nm

Total system output: 111 PS (110 hp or 82k)

Hybrid battery: 4.3 Ah lithium-ion

Rated fuel economy: 26.3 km/l

Fuel tank capacity: 36 litres

Regardless of variant, the Yaris Cross comes equipped with front MacPherson struts and a rear torsion beam (with coil springs and stabiliser), while disc brakes are deployed all around. In terms of the individual kit list for each variant, the HEV Smart comes with automatic LED headlamps, LED taillights, LED DRLs, LED front fog lamps, 17-inch alloy wheels and synthetic leather seat upholstery.

The list continues with keyless entry and engine start, a 10.1-inch touchscreen head unit (with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto), a six-speaker sound system, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, an electronic parking brake, automatic air-conditioning (with PM2.5 filter and rear vents), ABS, EBD, brake assist, VSC, traction control, hill start assist, six airbags, rear parking sensors, a rear-view camera and three drive modes (Power, Normal and Eco).

The HEV Premium builds upon the HEV Smart by adding 17-inch brushed two-tone alloys, silver roof rails, an eight-way powered driver’s seat, seat upholstery featuring Quole Modure to reduce head buildup, two front parking sensors and a front-facing dashcam.

The mid-spec option also brings with it the Toyota Safety Sense suite, which includes front departure alert, pedal misoperation control, a blind spot monitor, rear cross traffic alert, all-speed adaptive cruise control, pre-collision safety (autonomous emergency braking), lane departure warning and automatic high beam.

Moving on to the top-spec HEV Premium Luxury, this variant gets the same goodies as the HEV Premium, but with the addition of 18-inch polished dual-tone alloys, welcome lamps on the side mirrors, a fixed panoramic roof with powered curtain, a six-speaker Pioneer sound system, a Qi wireless charging pad, a powered tailgate with hands-free access, a tyre pressure monitoring system, a rear-facing dashcam and a panoramic view monitor.

Customers in Thailand have no shortage of cost options when ordering their Yaris Cross, and for the HEV Smart, the catalogue includes special colours (Dark Turquoise, Platinum White Pearl and Spicy Scarlet) that are an additional 7,000 baht (RM893). No-cost colours are Metal Stream Metallic, Attitude Black Mica and Urban Metal.

The HEV Smart’s hues are also shared with the HEV Premium, although the latter is also offered with two-tone options featuring a black roof, which are Platinum White Pearl for an additional 12,000 baht (RM1,530) and Metal Stream Metallic for 8,000 baht (RM1,020).

The HEV Premium’s Luxury range of options is even larger, as this variant can be ordered with either a black or grey/black interior. Go with the all-black cabin and the exterior themes offered include the no-cost Metal Stream Metallic and Urban Metal, while cost options are Spicy Scarlet (7,000 baht or RM893), Spicy Scarlet/black roof (12,000 baht or RM1,530) as well as Metal Stream Metallic/black roof (8,000 baht or RM1,020)

With the grey/black cabin, the sole no-cost option is Attitude Black Mica, while everything else will be a paid add-on. They include Dark Turquoise and Platnium White Pearl (7,000 baht or RM893) as well as Dark Turquoise/black roof and Platinum White Pearl/black roof (12,000 baht or RM1,530).

Aside from the colours, the Yaris Cross can also be ordered with two accessory packages, including the Urban Sport at 15,200 baht (RM1,938) and Modellista at 22,900 baht (RM2,919). Both add a body kit to the B-SUV, with the former also introducing additional garnishes throughout the exterior.

The Yaris Cross is an important model to keep our eye on because it has been reported that the DNGA-based model serves as a preview for Perodua’s long-rumoured B-segment SUV positioned above the Ativa. It has been suggested by Kenanga Research that the model (currently codenamed D66B) will enter the market early next year.

Are you impressed by the specifications of the Yaris Cross in Thailand? It certainly makes for a good competitor to the HR-V, don’t you think? For now, there’s no word from UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) whether the Yaris Cross will come to Malaysia, and Perodua is keeping on the proposed D66B. In any case, share your thoughts on the Yaris Cross in the comments below.

