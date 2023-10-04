Perodua D66B – DNGA-based B-SUV to be launched in Malaysia early-2024, according to Kenanga Research

Posted in Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Anthony Lim / October 4 2023 3:19 pm

Perodua D66B/Nexis render by Theophilus Chin.

Some news about the Perodua D66B, a B-segment SUV long rumoured to be the national automaker’s next product. It has been suggested by Kenanga Research that the model, which will sit above the Ativa in the company’s product line-up, will enter the market early next year.

In a sector update report issued today, the research arm of Kenanga Investment Bank said that it anticipates the D66B (or Nexis) will be launched In Malaysia sometime in early 2024.

Details remain sparse about the model, but the Toyota Yaris Cross, which was launched in Indonesia back in June, offers a preview of what to expect when the time comes. The 4.3 metre-long Yaris Cross sits on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) platform, which is also used by the latest Vios as well as the Ativa and Axia here.

In Indonesia, the Yaris Cross is offered with a 2NR-VE 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 106 PS (105 hp or 78 kW) and 138 Nm of torque, paired with either a five-speed manual or CVT driving the front wheels.

The SUV is also available with a hybrid system, consisting of a 2NR-VEX 1.5 litre NA four-cylinder with 91 PS (90 hp or 67 kW) and 121 Nm and an electric traction motor that is rated at 80 PS (79 hp or 59 kW) and 141 Nm, the latter juiced by a lithium-ion battery.

Should the indication of its early-2024 introduction be true, it won’t be long before Perodua has a product that will go up against the likes of the Honda HR-V and Proton X50. Are you excited by that prospect?

