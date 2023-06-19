Perodua Nexis rendered based on Toyota Yaris Cross – DNGA-based D66B to rival B-segment Proton X50?

In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Gerard Lye / 19 June 2023 12:04 pm / 0 comments

Here’s another set of renders of the Perodua D66B, which is rumoured to be the carmaker’s upcoming B-segment SUV that will sit above the Ativa in the line-up. Also referred to as the Nexis if we refer to one of the trademarks that Perodua registered last year, the possibility of the D66B being introduced was made even more plausible following the launch of the Toyota Yaris Cross in Indonesia last week.

The B-segment SUV is the base vehicle used by rendering wiz Theophilus Chin, to which he grafted on the front end from a Myvi with familiar vertical LED DRLs, while the rear is adapted from his previous D66B rendering with full-width taillights. Elsewhere, the grille and lower intake are reshaped to suit the “X-shaped” face, and the exterior gets ‘Nexis’ badging, new wheels and several colourways.

The Yaris Cross is built on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA), which is also used by the latest Vios as well as the Ativa and Axia here. In Indonesia, the Yaris Cross is offered with a 2NR-VE 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 106 PS (105 hp or 78 kW) and 138 Nm of torque, mated to either a five-speed manual or CVT driving the front wheels.

It is also available with a hybrid system that consists of a 2NR-VEX 1.5 litre NA four-cylinder with 91 PS (90 hp or 67 kW) and 121 Nm. This setup is automatic-only and includes an electric traction motor that is rated at 80 PS (79 hp or 59 kW) and 141 Nm, which is powered by a lithium-ion battery.

The Yaris Cross measures 4,310 mm long, 1,770 mm wide, 1,615 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,620 mm. This places Toyota’s SUV in the ballpark of the current Honda HR-V that is 4,330-4,385 mm long, 1,790 mm wide, 1,590 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,610 mm.

Another model on our shores that the D66B competes against, if it were to be launched, is the Proton X50, which is 4,330 mm long, 1,800 mm wide, 1,609 mm and with a wheelbase of 2,600 mm. Both the Honda and Proton SUVs are offered with turbocharged engines, although the former is also available with a pure NA and hybrid option.

2023 Toyota Yaris Cross

Given its supposed positioning in the Perodua line-up, the D66B/Nexis is projected to start from at least RM73,000, which would undercut the X50 that is from RM86,300 – the Ativa starts from RM62,500 and goes up to RM72,600 (not accounting for the fancier colour options).

For further context, the Indonesian Yaris Cross is offered in three variants priced from 351 million to 407.7 million rupiah (about RM107.9k to RM125k). The top-spec S HV Type sold there gets LED headlamps, a nine-inch Display Audio system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, an electronic parking brake (with auto brake hold) and Toyota Safety Sense (AEB, LDW, LDP, ACC, LKC, Front Departure Alert and Automatic High Beam).

Should the D66B become a reality for our market, how much do you think it will be priced at? Do you think the Nexis name will be used? What do you think of Theo’s renders? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

