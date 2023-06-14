2023 Toyota Yaris Cross launched in Indonesia – 1.5L NA and hybrid; AEB, ACC; B-SUV priced fr RM109k

In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 14 June 2023 10:07 am / 1 comment

The Toyota Yaris Cross has been launched in Indonesia, one month after its ASEAN debut in the country. Three variants are offered to customers there, starting with the G Type that retails at 351 million rupiah (RM109k), which is then followed by the S Type at IDR407.7 million (RM126.7k) and the range-topping S HV Type at IDR440.6 million (RM136.9k).

For the G and S, motivation comes from a 2NR-VE 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 106 PS (105 hp or 78 kW) and 138 Nm of torque. The DOHC Dual VVT-i mill sends drive to the front wheels via a CVT, with the G gaining an additional option of a five-speed manual.

Meanwhile, the S HV is the only hybrid variant in the line-up and features an Atkinson cycle 2NR-VEX 1.5 litre NA four-cylinder with 91 PS (90 hp or 67 kW) and 121 Nm. This setup is CVT-only and includes an electric traction motor that is rated at 80 PS (79 hp or 59 kW) and 141 Nm, which is powered by a lithium-ion battery. It should be noted the hybrid variant’s fuel tank capacity is 36 litres, which is less than the pure internal combustion options that pack 42 litres.

In terms of dimensions, the Yaris Cross measures 4,310 mm long, 1,770 mm wide, 1,615 mm tall and has a wheelbase of 2,620 mm. This places Toyota’s SUV in the ballpark of the current Honda HR-V that is 4,330-4,385 mm long, 1,790 mm wide, 1,590 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,610 mm. The Yaris Cross also has more ground clearance at 210 mm compared to the HR-V that ranges from 183 to 196 mm depending on variant (following Malaysian specifications).

All variants of the Yaris Cross in Indonesia have a turning radius of 5.2 metres and come equipped with electric power steering (EPS), tilt and telescopic steering wheel adjustment, front MacPherson struts, a rear torsion beam as well as front and rear disc brakes.

As for standard equipment, the G gets 17-inch alloy wheels (with 215/60 profile tyres), LED headlamps, front fog lamps, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a nine-inch Display Audio system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, an electronic parking brake (with auto brake hold), manual air-conditioning, fabric upholstery six airbags, blind spot monitoring, hill start assist, vehicle stability control, ABS, EBD, brake assist, front and rear parking sensors and rear cross traffic alert.

The S improves upon the base variant by gaining 18-inch alloys (with 215/55 profile tyres), a powered tailgate with hands-free access, a powered driver’s seat, paddle shifters, selectable drive modes (Eco, Normal and Power), a dashcam, leather upholstery, automatic air-conditioning, a 10.1-inch Display Audio system, pedal misoperation control and a panoramic view monitor.

Also on is the Toyota Safety Sense suite which includes systems like Pre-Collision Warning and Braking (autonomous emergency braking), Lane Departure Warning and Prevention, Adaptive Cruise Control, Front Departure Alert, Lane Keeping Control and Automatic High Beam.

At the very top, the S HV gets the same features as the S, but with improvements to the kit list so it includes a panoramic glass roof with powered sunshade, hybrid-specific displays for the infotainment system, a wireless phone charger, ambient lighting,

PT Toyota-Astra Motor also offers the GR Parts Aero Package for the S and S HV, which adds a front grille garnish, rear bumper garnish and rear ducktail spoiler. Other optional accessories that are available include a cargo net, air purifier, and for the G, a dashcam.

All variants can be ordered in Super White II, Greenish Gunmetal, Attitude Black Mica and Dark Red, but only the non-hybrids have the additional option of Silver Metallic. The S specifically gets two additional hues that are exclusive to the variant, which are Platinum White Pearl and Spicy Scarlet, while the S HV is the only one to be offered with two-tone paint schemes of Platinum White Pearl, Silver Metallic and Spicy Scarlet, all paired with an Attitude Black Mica roof.

The introduction of the Yaris Cross (reportedly codenamed D03B) is notable because it is built on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA), which is also used for the Raize in Indonesia and Perodua Ativa in Malaysia. It’s been rumoured that Perodua is working on a B-segment SUV that will sit above the Ativa, which is reportedly codenamed D66B (the name Nexis has been thrown around).

If such a model does come into existence, the Yaris Cross would serve as a preview of what to expect. Are you impressed by the Indonesian-spec Yaris Cross?

GALLERY: 2023 Toyota Yaris Cross Indonesian brochure

GALLERY: 2023 Toyota Yaris Cross world debut