15 May 2023

The Toyota Yaris Cross has made its official ASEAN debut in Indonesia as a new B-segment SUV positioned above the Raize, which is the sister car to the Perodua Ativa we have here as well as the Daihatsu Rocky.

Built on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA), the Yaris Cross measures 4,310 mm long, 1,770 mm wide, 1,615 mm tall and has a wheelbase spanning 2,620 mm. That makes it larger than the Ativa, which is 4,065 mm long, 1,710 mm wide, 1,635 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,525 mm.

If the name sounds familiar, you’re probably thinking of the other Yaris Cross that is based on the Toyota New Global Architecture (TNGA) sold in Europe and Japan. That version is smaller than the ASEAN one presented today, measuring in at 4,180 mm, 1,765 mm, 1,560 mm tall and with a wheelbase of 2,560 mm.

Toyota touts a rocker panel height of 260 mm, an approach angle of 19 degrees and a departure angle of 28 degrees, which it claims makes the Yaris Cross suitable as a light off-roader. For something more relevant to everyday driving, the SUV has a turning radius of 5.2 metres.

The ASEAN Yaris Cross differs in terms of design from its identically-named counterpart as it features more angular elements on its face, represented by the headlamps and fog lamp surrounds. Other highlights of the ‘Solid & Dynamic’ approach include a large trapezoidal-shaped grille, slim two-piece taillights, available a two-tone paint schemes as well as obligatory body cladding.

Inside, you’ll find a sculpted dashboard and an asymmetrical centre console, the latter contributing to a driver-focused cockpit. A large 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system sits above the central air vents, with the air-conditioning controls placed below the latter near the gear selector. Toyota says the cabin some with soft-padded panels, a customisable seven-inch digital instrument panel and enough boot space to hold up four large suitcases.

Available equipment for the Yaris Cross include a panoramic glass roof, ambient lighting, wireless smartphone connectivity, a powered tailgate with hands-free access, a powered driver’s seat, a wireless charger, T intouch telematics, six airbags, an electronic parking brake (with auto brake hold), a panoramic view monitor, a blind spot monitor with rear cross traffic alert, passive safety systems (VSC, ABS, EBD) as well as the Toyota Safety Sense suite of driver assistance systems.

In terms of powertrains, the Yaris Cross will be offered with two petrol-powered options. The first is the 2NR-VE that is also used by the latest Vios, and the 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder unit serves up 106 PS (105 hp or 78 kW) and 138 Nm of torque, with a CVT or five-speed manual used to drive the front wheels.

The second option is more interesting as it is a hybrid system featuring a 2NR-VEX 1.5 litre NA four-cylinder making 91 PS (90 hp or 67 kW) and 121 Nm. This setup is CVT-only and includes an electric motor that is rated at 80 PS (79 hp or 59 kW) and 141 Nm, which is powered by a a lithium-ion battery – a first for a hybrid Toyota vehicle in Indonesia.

For now, there’s no official pricing of the Yaris Cross in Indonesia, but the model is expected to be launched soon. The introduction of the Yaris Cross (reportedly codenamed D03B) is notable as it has been heavily rumoured that Perodua is working on a new SUV (codenamed D66B; rumoured to be called the Nexis) that will sit above the Ativa in its line-up.

So far, there has been no confirmation from Perodua that it plans to launch such a model, but if it turns out to be true, the Yaris Cross is a good indicator of what we can expect. As far as first impressions go, what do you think of the Yaris Cross?