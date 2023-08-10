GIIAS 2023: Toyota Yaris Cross – B-SUV directly takes on Honda HR-V, previews Perodua’s D66B ‘Nexis’?

In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / 10 August 2023 6:00 pm / 0 comments

This is our first look at the 2023 Toyota Yaris Cross, which made its Indonesian debut in June. Our ASEAN neighbour is the manufacturing hub for this all-new model, and will be exporting it to various to Asian and South American markets. Perhaps not to Malaysia though, if the rumours of Perodua coming up with its own version of this B-segment SUV is true.

Yes, it’s yet another SUV in Toyota’s ASEAN range, which until not long ago was lacking in crossovers. Where to peg it? At 4,310 mm long and 1,770 mm wide, the Yaris Cross is in the ballpark of the Honda HR-V, which is 4,330-4,385 mm long and 1,790 mm wide. The Toyota’s 2,620 mm wheelbase is 10 mm longer than the Honda’s, and its 210 mm of ground clearance is higher than the HR’V’s GC, which tops out at 196 mm.

This means that the Yaris Cross can go head-to-head with the HR-V, something that the smaller Toyota Raize/Daihatsu Rocky/Perodua Ativa can’t, as it’s a fair bit smaller. By right, the Corolla Cross, which is a price point rival to the popular Honda in Malaysia, is a C-segment crossover. It’s all a bit confusing, but I guess the more bullets you shoot, the more likely you are to hit a target.

Three variants are offered to Indonesians, starting with the G that goes for Rp 351 million (RM105,688), followed by the S at Rp 407.7 million (RM122,761) and the range-topping S HV at Rp 440.6 million (RM132,667).

For the G and S, power comes from a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated petrol engine that makes 106 PS and 138 Nm of torque. The DOHC Dual VVT-i 2NR-VE sends drive to the front wheels via a CVT automatic, with the G getting an option of a five-speed manual. The stick shift option is unusual to us, but not Indonesia.

The S HV is a hybrid that features an Atkinson cycle 1.5 litre NA engine with 91 PS/121 Nm. The 2NR-VEX is paired ton an e-motor rated at 80 PS/141 Nm. The hybrid’s 36L fuel tank is smaller than the regular 42L, but it has an extra lithium-ion battery onboard.

As for kit, the G gets 17-inch alloys (215/60 tyres), LED headlamps, front fog lamps, a 7.0-inch digital instrument cluster, 9.0-inch infotainment with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, electronic parking brake with auto brake hold, manual air-con, fabric upholstery, six airbags, blind spot monitoring, hill start assist, front/rear parking sensors and rear cross traffic alert.

The S adds on 18-inch alloys (215/55 tyres), a powered tailgate with hands-free access, powered driver’s seat, paddle shifters, drive modes (Eco, Normal, Power), dashcam, leather, automatic air-con, a 10.1-inch touchscreen, pedal misoperation control and a panoramic view monitor. Toyota Safety Sense ADAS and auto high beam starts from here.

The flagship S HV variant further adds on a panoramic glass roof with powered sunshade, hybrid-specific displays for the infotainment system, a wireless phone charger and ambient lighting. Toyota Astra Motor also offers a GR Parts Aero Package that adds a front grille garnish, rear bumper garnish and rear ducktail spoiler – these are fitted on the Platinum White Pearl and Spicy Scarlet examples you see here.

Word is that Perodua is developing a ‘D66B’ SUV a.k.a. Nexis that will be bigger and pricier than the Ativa – if so, how accurate a preview is the Yaris Cross? I quite like the junior RAV4 looks, you?

GALLERY: Toyota Yaris Cross at GIIAS 2023

GALLERY: 2023 Toyota Yaris Cross, Indonesia spec

