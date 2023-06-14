Toyota Indonesia exports new Yaris Cross to Asia, South America – new B-SUV has 80% local content

In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / 14 June 2023 5:56 pm / 0 comments

The 2023 Toyota Yaris Cross, just launched in Indonesia, is made in the ASEAN country and will be exported to Asia and Latin America. The B-segment SUV comes in pure petrol form as well as a hybrid – the Yaris Cross HV is the second Toyota hybrid model to be made in Indonesia after the Kijang Innova Zenix Hybrid.

A ceremony to launch production and exports was held at the Toyota Motor Manufacturing Indonesia (TMMIN) Karawang 1 and 2 factories yesterday. According to Autonetmagz, the Yaris Cross’ lithium-ion hybrid battery is assembled locally at the Karawang 2 plant, while the engine is made in the Karawang 3 factory.

The Yaris Cross has 80% local content for both ICE and hybrid variants. The report states that with an investment of Rp 2.5 trillion (RM775 million), TMMIN added 12 new suppliers to the roster and now has 116 local vendors.

Toyota’s target is to export over 22,000 units of the Yaris Cross to markets in Asia and South America, with exports projected to hit 40,000 units in 2025. TMMIN is looking to increase total exports from Indonesia this year by 5% to 316,000 units.

The Honda HR-V-sized Yaris Cross is available in Indonesia with two powertrains in six variants, priced from the equivalent of RM109k to RM137k. Full details and specs here. Like what you see? Will this work in Malaysia if a CKD version is priced between the Perodua Ativa and Toyota Corolla Cross?

