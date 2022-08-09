In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Gerard Lye / 9 August 2022 1:20 pm / 32 comments

The fourth-generation Toyota Vios has finally made its debut in Thailand, where it is known as the Yaris Ativ. A popular nameplate in the B-segment sedan space, the latest Vios is built on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) platform, which underpins models like the Perodua Ativa/Daihatsu Rocky/Toyota Raize as well as the Perodua Alza/Toyota Avanza and Veloz/Daihatsu Xenia.

In terms of dimensions, the new Vios is slightly larger than its predecessor we have here, measuring in at 4,425 mm (+5 mm), 1,740 mm (+10 mm) and 1,480 mm tall (+5 mm). However, the wheelbase has grown significantly to 2,620 mm – a whole 70 mm more than before – which should help contribute to better interior space. Compared to the Vios’ chief rival, the Honda City, the latter is 4,553 mm long, 1,748 mm wide, 1,467 mm tall and its wheelbase spans 2,600 mm.

The fourth-gen model is instantly recognisable at first glance as it exhibits hints of the F-Sedan Concept from 2017 and cues reminiscent of the larger Camry and Corolla. At the front, we find the Toyota badge linking the slim upper grille to a much, much larger lower grille with horizontal slats – the latter is joined by prominent air channels in the corners of the bumper.

Meanwhile, the angular headlamps sport L-shaped daytime running lights (DRLs) and are mounted just beneath the upper grille near the bonnet shut line. You’ll notice the bonnet takes up quite a bit of vertical space and is joined by a distinct character line that runs down the vehicle’s sides through the door handles, with a second line parallel to it slightly further down.

As with the previous model, the side mirrors remain close to the A-pillars, but the wheel arches are slightly recessed on the new car. Additionally, the window line stretches further back and the door openings have been widened as well.

Moving to the rear, we find a trim piece on the boot lid bridging the taillight clusters, which are smaller and more angular in shape than before. The lower apron mimics the front a little by incorporating slender faux air outlets, while the reflectors are integrated into a subtle diffuser-like element.

We’ve already been shown the new Vios’ interior previously, which is a lot more premium in appearance (almost Mazda-like) than past Vios models. Highlights include a freestanding touchscreen infotainment system that is surrounded by soft-touch materials, with a silver trim piece separating the upper and lower portions of the horizontal dashboard.

The cabin also appears to be more driver-focused than before, with soft padding on one side of the centre stack to “isolate” the driver from the passenger. Elsewhere, there’s an Ativa-like steering wheel as well as Veloz-like digital air-conditioning controls, the latter being ahead of the power outlets and button for the air filtration system, along with a rather familiar-looking gear lever. The centre console is where you’ll find a small storage cubby, the handbrake or electronic parking brake (with auto hold) and two switches to control the 64-colour ambient lighting system.

The fancy lighting system is one of a few upmarket features available for the new Vios, which you’ll know about soon. Diving into the variant line-up, the range starts with the Sport, which comes with full LED headlamps as standard, along with 16-inch alloys (with 195/60 profile tyres) fabric upholstery, a regular multi-info display, an eight-inch touchscreen head unit (with Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and T-Connect telematics), keyless entry and engine start, two speakers and manual air-conditioning (with rear vents).

Six airbags (front, side and curtain) also come standard on the base variant, along with the usual array of passive systems like VSC, traction control, ABS, EBD, brake assist, emergency stop signal and hill start assist.

The next step up is the Smart that gains automatic headlamps with LED DRLs, soft-touch interior surfaces (including a centre armrest), a seven-inch digital instrument cluster, a nine-inch touchscreen head unit, front and rear parking cameras and four speakers. The safety kit also gets bumped up to include a few Toyota Safety Sense items like Pre-Collision System (AEB), Lane Departure Alert with Steering Assist, Front Departure Alert and Pedal Misoperation Control.

The Premium builds on the Smart with its two front parking sensors (adds to the default four at the rear), six speakers, automatic air-conditioning (with PM2.5 air filter), a panoramic view monitor, DRLs that double as sequential turn signals, a 64-colour ambient lighting system, blind spot monitor, an electronic parking brake (with auto brake hold), rear disc brakes (lesser variants get rear drum brakes), rear cross traffic alert and auto high beam.

At the very top of the line-up is the Premium Luxury, which gets all the Premium’s features, with the addition of gloss black side mirrors, a red-themed interior, leather upholstery, extended ambient lighting elements (door panels, top console) and a six-speaker Pioneer sound system.

As for the powertrain, the Vios in Thailand keeps to the country’s eco car regulations by using a 3NR-VE 1.2 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that makes 94 PS at 6,000 rpm and 110 Nm at 4,400 rpm. Standard for all variants, the E20-compliant Dual VVT-iE DOHC mill is paired with a Super CVT-i gearbox and is claimed to deliver 23.3 km/l, meet Euro 5 standards and there are three drive modes available (Eco, Normal and Sport).

Pricing-wise, the Sport retails at 539,000 baht (RM67,700), followed by the Smart at 584,000 baht (RM73,377), the Premium at 659,000 baht (RM82,794) and the range-topping Premium Luxury at 689,000 baht (RM86,563). Seven exterior colours are offered, including Urban Metal, Spicy Scarlet, Platinum White Pearl (Premium and Premium Luxury only), Super White II (Smart and Sport only), Attitude Black Mica, Metal Stream Metallic and Red Mica Metallic.

As is the case with new Toyota launches in Thailand, there are a range of accessories available for the latest Vios. Notable ones include the Lusso package that adds on two-tone skirting and a rear boot lid spoiler for an additional 19,900 baht (RM2,500). There’s also the Chiaro package if you want more chrome accents for 8,690 baht (RM1,092) and the Presto package that adds sporty stickers, two-tone line decals and a more aggressive body kit (check out the wing on the red car) for 17,500 baht (RM2,198).

There you have it, the all-new Vios. What are your thoughts of the City rival? Do you prefer this new design to the previous model? Share your thoughts in the comments below.

