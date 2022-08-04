In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Danny Tan / 4 August 2022 10:29 am / 2 comments

Perodua has collected 39,000 bookings for the all-new Alza to date. This was revealed by Perodua president and CEO Datuk Seri Zainal Abidin Ahmad at a press conference in Kota Bharu this morning.

The 39,000 total is 9,000 units more than the order book total at the second-generation MPV’s launch day two weeks ago (July 20), where the Perodua chief revealed that the market leader had collected over 30,000 bookings, the highest ever in the brand’s history at launch day.

Then, the P2 boss said that the staggering total was largely attributed to buyers looking to capitalise on potential savings before the sales tax exemption ended.

“This achievement was due to several factors, chief among them being that customers wanted to take full advantage of the sales tax exemption initiative, which expired on June 30. Of the over 200,000 bookings we currently hold, nearly 15% is for this full model change,” he said then, adding that nearly 4,000 customers converted their previous-gen Alza orders to the new D27A even before the booking announcement for it was made.

With Alza bookings close to reaching 40k, it’s clear then that orders are continuing to stream in despite the ending of the sales tax exemption. The good news for those who booked early is that Zainal has assured customers that those who placed orders before June 30 will receive their vehicle before the March 31, 2023 (SST registration) deadline.

As for deliveries, over 4,000 units have been handed over to customers to date as production at Perodua’s Sg Choh factory goes full throttle. No change in the variant ratio – as per launch, 65% have opted for the range-topping AV. Surprisingly, 70% of all Alza bookings are with the GearUp bodykit!

More on the Alza in our full launch report and walk-around videos below.





GALLERY: 2022 Perodua Alza AV

GALLERY: 2022 Perodua Alza H

GALLERY: 2022 Perodua Alza X

GALLERY: 2022 Perodua Alza AV with GearUp accessories

GALLERY: 2022 Perodua Alza official brochure