20 July 2022

This month is all about big launches and big numbers. Last week, the hall let out a collective wow when Honda Malaysia announced that it had collected over 20,000 bookings for the new HR-V, which has a waiting list of over a year. Another week, another big model – Perodua has over 30,000 names for the new Alza, with 65% of customers opting for the top-spec AV.

Waiting list? Perodua’s planned production volume for the fresh MPV is 3,000 units per month, and that translates to a waiting period of 10 months, P2 president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad told the media after the launch ceremony at KL Convention Centre today.

If you add 10 months to July 2022, it will be after the March 31, 2023 deadline set by the government for registration of SST-exempted cars that were booked before July 1. Yet, Zainal has gone on record to assure Alza customers that their orders will be fulfilled before the deadline. “We assure our customers who booked their all-new Alza on or before June 30 will receive their vehicle before the March 31, 2023 deadline,” he said.

So, what gives? We know that production of the new Alza started in June, and with stock in hand, initial deliveries will be high. Indeed, Zainal revealed that Perodua “can register around 4,300 units this month” despite the fact that registrations and deliveries only started earlier today.

Also, Perodua will ramp up production to meet the strong demand. “As for Alza, if we follow the calculations, 30,000 bookings, 3,000 a month production, 10 months waiting period. But don’t worry, this month we will try to register over 4,000 units and we’ll try to increase production to match the demand.” Zainal said.

“But put the volume aside – the most important thing now is how to deliver and allow customers to enjoy the government’s SST exemption,” he added.

The new Alza starts from RM62,500 on-the-road without insurance for the entry X you see above, rising up to RM68,000 for the mid-spec H and RM75,500 for the most popular variant, the top-spec AV.

Now a sister car to the Toyota Avanza/Veloz and Daihatsu Xenia, Perodua’s seven-seater MPV is powered by a 1.5L Dual VVT-i NR engine mated to a D-CVT gearbox, the same combo used in the Myvi facelift. It’s much bigger inside and there’s a long list of new features, some new to Perodua. Also, it’s no identical twin to the upcoming Veloz. Check out our full launch report and walk-around video. What do you think?

2022 Perodua Alza 1.5X – RM62,500

Gets as standard:

Mechanicals

1.5L Dual VVT-i engine (2NR-VE) with Eco Idle

1,496 cc, four-cylinder petrol

105 hp at 6,000 rpm, 138 Nm at 4,200 rpm

22 km/l fuel consumption in Malaysian Driving Cycle (18.9 km/l NEDC)

D-CVT automatic transmission with manual mode

43-litre fuel tank

Electric power steering (EPS)

5.0-metre turning radius

Manual handbrake

Ventilated brakes discs (front), drum brakes (rear)

4,425 mm long, 1,730 mm wide, 1,660 mm tall (1,670 for X, AV), 2,750 mm wheelbase

150 mm ground clearance (160 mm for X, AV)

Five-year/150,000 km warranty

Exterior

LED headlights with follow-me home, leaving home function

Manual headlight levelling

Black power-adjustable door mirrors with manual fold

LED side mirror turn signals

LED tail lamps with light guides

15-inch alloys with 185/65 Hankook Kinergy Eco 2 tyres

Silver-painted front grille

RFID

Interior

Push start button

Speed sensitive auto door lock

Fabric seats

60:40 split folding middle row seats, one-touch and slidable mechanism

50:50 split folding third row seats

Front arm rest

Steering with tilt adjustment

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Power windows, auto up/down for driver only

Front digital air con controls with memory

Rear manual air con controls with vents

Analogue meter panel with 4.2-inch LCD multi-info display

Non-touchscreen standard head unit

Four speakers

137 litre boot (expandable to 498L with third row seats down)

Urethane steering wheel

Safety

Six airbags

ABS, EBD, Brake Assist, Hill-start Assist, VSC, traction control

Emergency stop signal

Rear parking sensors

Advanced Safety Assist (ASA)

Pre-collision Warning

Pre-collision Braking (AEB, for vehicles and pedestrians)

Pedal Misoperation Control

Front Departure Alert

Lane Departure Warning

Lane Departure Prevention

Auto High Beam

2022 Perodua Alza 1.5H – RM68,000

Adds on:

Mechanicals

Drive modes (Eco, Normal, Power)

Exterior

Keyless entry with electrostatic touch sensor

Auto retractable door mirrors

Auto headlamps

LED fog lamps

16-inch two-tone alloys with 195/60 Toyo Proxes CR1 tyres

Blacked out B-pillars

Chrome bar and trim on front grille

Rear demister

Interior

7.0 inch TFT digital instrument panel

9.0 inch touchscreen head unit

Leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel

Tweeters, six speakers in total

Second row centre arm rest

Safety

Reverse camera

Front parking sensors

Adaptive Driving Beam headlamps with sequential turn signals

2022 Perodua Alza 1.5AV – RM75,500

Adds on:

Mechanicals

Electronic parking brake with auto brake hold

Rear disc brakes

Exterior

Chrome bar and gloss black trim on front grille

Chrome window line

Side skirts

Interior

Semi-leather two-tone seats

Two-tone dashboard, front door cards

Soft pad centre front armrest

9.0 inch touchscreen head unit with new UI, wired Android Auto

Safety

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop, Hold/Follow function

Lane Keep Control

Blind Spot Monitor

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

360-degree panoramic view monitor

Front dashcam

Security and solar window tint

