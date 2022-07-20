This month is all about big launches and big numbers. Last week, the hall let out a collective wow when Honda Malaysia announced that it had collected over 20,000 bookings for the new HR-V, which has a waiting list of over a year. Another week, another big model – Perodua has over 30,000 names for the new Alza, with 65% of customers opting for the top-spec AV.
Waiting list? Perodua’s planned production volume for the fresh MPV is 3,000 units per month, and that translates to a waiting period of 10 months, P2 president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad told the media after the launch ceremony at KL Convention Centre today.
If you add 10 months to July 2022, it will be after the March 31, 2023 deadline set by the government for registration of SST-exempted cars that were booked before July 1. Yet, Zainal has gone on record to assure Alza customers that their orders will be fulfilled before the deadline. “We assure our customers who booked their all-new Alza on or before June 30 will receive their vehicle before the March 31, 2023 deadline,” he said.
So, what gives? We know that production of the new Alza started in June, and with stock in hand, initial deliveries will be high. Indeed, Zainal revealed that Perodua “can register around 4,300 units this month” despite the fact that registrations and deliveries only started earlier today.
Also, Perodua will ramp up production to meet the strong demand. “As for Alza, if we follow the calculations, 30,000 bookings, 3,000 a month production, 10 months waiting period. But don’t worry, this month we will try to register over 4,000 units and we’ll try to increase production to match the demand.” Zainal said.
“But put the volume aside – the most important thing now is how to deliver and allow customers to enjoy the government’s SST exemption,” he added.
The new Alza starts from RM62,500 on-the-road without insurance for the entry X you see above, rising up to RM68,000 for the mid-spec H and RM75,500 for the most popular variant, the top-spec AV.
Now a sister car to the Toyota Avanza/Veloz and Daihatsu Xenia, Perodua’s seven-seater MPV is powered by a 1.5L Dual VVT-i NR engine mated to a D-CVT gearbox, the same combo used in the Myvi facelift. It’s much bigger inside and there’s a long list of new features, some new to Perodua. Also, it’s no identical twin to the upcoming Veloz. Check out our full launch report and walk-around video. What do you think?
2022 Perodua Alza 1.5X – RM62,500
Gets as standard:
Mechanicals
- 1.5L Dual VVT-i engine (2NR-VE) with Eco Idle
- 1,496 cc, four-cylinder petrol
- 105 hp at 6,000 rpm, 138 Nm at 4,200 rpm
- 22 km/l fuel consumption in Malaysian Driving Cycle (18.9 km/l NEDC)
- D-CVT automatic transmission with manual mode
- 43-litre fuel tank
- Electric power steering (EPS)
- 5.0-metre turning radius
- Manual handbrake
- Ventilated brakes discs (front), drum brakes (rear)
- 4,425 mm long, 1,730 mm wide, 1,660 mm tall (1,670 for X, AV), 2,750 mm wheelbase
- 150 mm ground clearance (160 mm for X, AV)
- Five-year/150,000 km warranty
Exterior
- LED headlights with follow-me home, leaving home function
- Manual headlight levelling
- Black power-adjustable door mirrors with manual fold
- LED side mirror turn signals
- LED tail lamps with light guides
- 15-inch alloys with 185/65 Hankook Kinergy Eco 2 tyres
- Silver-painted front grille
- RFID
Interior
- Push start button
- Speed sensitive auto door lock
- Fabric seats
- 60:40 split folding middle row seats, one-touch and slidable mechanism
- 50:50 split folding third row seats
- Front arm rest
- Steering with tilt adjustment
- Height-adjustable driver’s seat
- Power windows, auto up/down for driver only
- Front digital air con controls with memory
- Rear manual air con controls with vents
- Analogue meter panel with 4.2-inch LCD multi-info display
- Non-touchscreen standard head unit
- Four speakers
- 137 litre boot (expandable to 498L with third row seats down)
- Urethane steering wheel
Safety
- Six airbags
- ABS, EBD, Brake Assist, Hill-start Assist, VSC, traction control
- Emergency stop signal
- Rear parking sensors
- Advanced Safety Assist (ASA)
- Pre-collision Warning
- Pre-collision Braking (AEB, for vehicles and pedestrians)
- Pedal Misoperation Control
- Front Departure Alert
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lane Departure Prevention
- Auto High Beam
2022 Perodua Alza 1.5H – RM68,000
Adds on:
Mechanicals
- Drive modes (Eco, Normal, Power)
Exterior
- Keyless entry with electrostatic touch sensor
- Auto retractable door mirrors
- Auto headlamps
- LED fog lamps
- 16-inch two-tone alloys with 195/60 Toyo Proxes CR1 tyres
- Blacked out B-pillars
- Chrome bar and trim on front grille
- Rear demister
Interior
- 7.0 inch TFT digital instrument panel
- 9.0 inch touchscreen head unit
- Leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel
- Tweeters, six speakers in total
- Second row centre arm rest
Safety
- Reverse camera
- Front parking sensors
- Adaptive Driving Beam headlamps with sequential turn signals
2022 Perodua Alza 1.5AV – RM75,500
Adds on:
Mechanicals
- Electronic parking brake with auto brake hold
- Rear disc brakes
Exterior
- Chrome bar and gloss black trim on front grille
- Chrome window line
- Side skirts
Interior
- Semi-leather two-tone seats
- Two-tone dashboard, front door cards
- Soft pad centre front armrest
- 9.0 inch touchscreen head unit with new UI, wired Android Auto
Safety
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop, Hold/Follow function
- Lane Keep Control
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- 360-degree panoramic view monitor
- Front dashcam
- Security and solar window tint
