For some Malaysians, nothing will ever be cheap enough. Even our heavily subsidised RON 95 petrol, which at RM2.05 per litre is among the cheapest in the world, is too expensive. Perhaps this is why politicians always use the “turun harga” promise. Today, inflation is a global phenomenon and most countries are being hit harder than us as subsidy is an alien concept elsewhere. Not many realise this.

But we cannot blame inflation for the new 2022 Perodua Alza’s price increase, because it’s a superior product over the 13 year-old MPV it replaces, in every department. Simply put, we’re paying more for a better car.

The new Alza starts from RM62,500 for the X, rising up to RM68,000 for the mid-spec H. The range-topping AV goes for RM75,500, on-the-road without insurance, with sales tax. Meanwhile, the old Alza was priced from RM52,661 to RM60,525, if you discount the sub-RM50k manual version.

That’s a big jump, and the Alza AV is actually the second costliest Perodua after the RM77,900 Aruz AV. In AV form, the new MPV is more expensive than the top Ativa, which although smaller, is a more sophisticated product with a turbocharged engine. Too expensive then?

Maybe not, as we’re being offered plenty of car and features for the money. After this morning’s launch event, Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said that 65% of bookings for the new Alza are for the AV. That’s nearly 20,000 of the 30,000 bookings that P2 has collected for the new model, proving that the range topper is a good value proposition.

2022 Perodua Alza 1.5X – RM62,500

Gets as standard:

Mechanicals

1.5L Dual VVT-i engine (2NR-VE) with Eco Idle

1,496 cc, four-cylinder petrol

105 hp at 6,000 rpm, 138 Nm at 4,200 rpm

22 km/l fuel consumption in Malaysian Driving Cycle (18.9 km/l NEDC)

D-CVT automatic transmission with manual mode

43-litre fuel tank

Electric power steering (EPS)

5.0-metre turning radius

Manual handbrake

Ventilated brakes discs (front), drum brakes (rear)

4,425 mm long, 1,730 mm wide, 1,660 mm tall (1,670 for X, AV), 2,750 mm wheelbase

150 mm ground clearance (160 mm for X, AV)

Five-year/150,000 km warranty

Exterior

LED headlights with follow-me home, leaving home function

Manual headlight levelling

Black power-adjustable door mirrors with manual fold

LED side mirror turn signals

LED tail lamps with light guides

15-inch alloys with 185/65 Hankook Kinergy Eco 2 tyres

Silver-painted front grille

RFID

Interior

Push start button

Speed sensitive auto door lock

Fabric seats

60:40 split folding middle row seats, one-touch and slidable mechanism

50:50 split folding third row seats

Front arm rest

Steering with tilt adjustment

Height-adjustable driver’s seat

Power windows, auto up/down for driver only

Front digital air con controls with memory

Rear manual air con controls with vents

Analogue meter panel with 4.2-inch LCD multi-info display

Non-touchscreen standard head unit

Four speakers

137 litre boot (expandable to 498L with third row seats down)

Urethane steering wheel

Safety

Six airbags

ABS, EBD, Brake Assist, Hill-start Assist, VSC, traction control

Emergency stop signal

Rear parking sensors

Advanced Safety Assist (ASA)

Pre-collision Warning

Pre-collision Braking (AEB, for vehicles and pedestrians)

Pedal Misoperation Control

Front Departure Alert

Lane Departure Warning

Lane Departure Prevention

Auto High Beam

2022 Perodua Alza 1.5H – RM68,000

Adds on:

Mechanicals

Drive modes (Eco, Normal, Power)

Exterior

Keyless entry with electrostatic touch sensor

Auto retractable door mirrors

Auto headlamps

LED fog lamps

16-inch two-tone alloys with 195/60 Toyo Proxes CR1 tyres

Blacked out B-pillars

Chrome bar and trim on front grille

Rear demister

Interior

7.0 inch TFT digital instrument panel

9.0 inch touchscreen head unit

Leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel

Tweeters, six speakers in total

Second row centre arm rest

Safety

Reverse camera

Front parking sensors

Adaptive Driving Beam headlamps with sequential turn signals

2022 Perodua Alza 1.5AV – RM75,500

Adds on:

Mechanicals

Electronic parking brake with auto brake hold

Rear disc brakes

Exterior

Chrome bar and gloss black trim on front grille

Chrome window line

Side skirts

Interior

Semi-leather two-tone seats

Two-tone dashboard, front door cards

Soft pad centre front armrest

9.0 inch touchscreen head unit with new UI, wired Android Auto

Safety

Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop, Hold/Follow function

Lane Keep Control

Blind Spot Monitor

Rear Cross Traffic Alert

360-degree panoramic view monitor

Front dashcam

Security and solar window tint

