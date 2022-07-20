For some Malaysians, nothing will ever be cheap enough. Even our heavily subsidised RON 95 petrol, which at RM2.05 per litre is among the cheapest in the world, is too expensive. Perhaps this is why politicians always use the “turun harga” promise. Today, inflation is a global phenomenon and most countries are being hit harder than us as subsidy is an alien concept elsewhere. Not many realise this.
But we cannot blame inflation for the new 2022 Perodua Alza’s price increase, because it’s a superior product over the 13 year-old MPV it replaces, in every department. Simply put, we’re paying more for a better car.
The new Alza starts from RM62,500 for the X, rising up to RM68,000 for the mid-spec H. The range-topping AV goes for RM75,500, on-the-road without insurance, with sales tax. Meanwhile, the old Alza was priced from RM52,661 to RM60,525, if you discount the sub-RM50k manual version.
That’s a big jump, and the Alza AV is actually the second costliest Perodua after the RM77,900 Aruz AV. In AV form, the new MPV is more expensive than the top Ativa, which although smaller, is a more sophisticated product with a turbocharged engine. Too expensive then?
Maybe not, as we’re being offered plenty of car and features for the money. After this morning’s launch event, Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said that 65% of bookings for the new Alza are for the AV. That’s nearly 20,000 of the 30,000 bookings that P2 has collected for the new model, proving that the range topper is a good value proposition.
What do you think of the new Alza’s price, specs and value? Check out our full launch report and walk-around video and let us know.
2022 Perodua Alza 1.5X – RM62,500
Gets as standard:
Mechanicals
- 1.5L Dual VVT-i engine (2NR-VE) with Eco Idle
- 1,496 cc, four-cylinder petrol
- 105 hp at 6,000 rpm, 138 Nm at 4,200 rpm
- 22 km/l fuel consumption in Malaysian Driving Cycle (18.9 km/l NEDC)
- D-CVT automatic transmission with manual mode
- 43-litre fuel tank
- Electric power steering (EPS)
- 5.0-metre turning radius
- Manual handbrake
- Ventilated brakes discs (front), drum brakes (rear)
- 4,425 mm long, 1,730 mm wide, 1,660 mm tall (1,670 for X, AV), 2,750 mm wheelbase
- 150 mm ground clearance (160 mm for X, AV)
- Five-year/150,000 km warranty
Exterior
- LED headlights with follow-me home, leaving home function
- Manual headlight levelling
- Black power-adjustable door mirrors with manual fold
- LED side mirror turn signals
- LED tail lamps with light guides
- 15-inch alloys with 185/65 Hankook Kinergy Eco 2 tyres
- Silver-painted front grille
- RFID
Interior
- Push start button
- Speed sensitive auto door lock
- Fabric seats
- 60:40 split folding middle row seats, one-touch and slidable mechanism
- 50:50 split folding third row seats
- Front arm rest
- Steering with tilt adjustment
- Height-adjustable driver’s seat
- Power windows, auto up/down for driver only
- Front digital air con controls with memory
- Rear manual air con controls with vents
- Analogue meter panel with 4.2-inch LCD multi-info display
- Non-touchscreen standard head unit
- Four speakers
- 137 litre boot (expandable to 498L with third row seats down)
- Urethane steering wheel
Safety
- Six airbags
- ABS, EBD, Brake Assist, Hill-start Assist, VSC, traction control
- Emergency stop signal
- Rear parking sensors
- Advanced Safety Assist (ASA)
- Pre-collision Warning
- Pre-collision Braking (AEB, for vehicles and pedestrians)
- Pedal Misoperation Control
- Front Departure Alert
- Lane Departure Warning
- Lane Departure Prevention
- Auto High Beam
2022 Perodua Alza 1.5H – RM68,000
Adds on:
Mechanicals
- Drive modes (Eco, Normal, Power)
Exterior
- Keyless entry with electrostatic touch sensor
- Auto retractable door mirrors
- Auto headlamps
- LED fog lamps
- 16-inch two-tone alloys with 195/60 Toyo Proxes CR1 tyres
- Blacked out B-pillars
- Chrome bar and trim on front grille
- Rear demister
Interior
- 7.0 inch TFT digital instrument panel
- 9.0 inch touchscreen head unit
- Leather-wrapped multi-function steering wheel
- Tweeters, six speakers in total
- Second row centre arm rest
Safety
- Reverse camera
- Front parking sensors
- Adaptive Driving Beam headlamps with sequential turn signals
2022 Perodua Alza 1.5AV – RM75,500
Adds on:
Mechanicals
- Electronic parking brake with auto brake hold
- Rear disc brakes
Exterior
- Chrome bar and gloss black trim on front grille
- Chrome window line
- Side skirts
Interior
- Semi-leather two-tone seats
- Two-tone dashboard, front door cards
- Soft pad centre front armrest
- 9.0 inch touchscreen head unit with new UI, wired Android Auto
Safety
- Adaptive Cruise Control with Stop, Hold/Follow function
- Lane Keep Control
- Blind Spot Monitor
- Rear Cross Traffic Alert
- 360-degree panoramic view monitor
- Front dashcam
- Security and solar window tint
Comments
why la P2 released this alza so late…now i kinda regret coz just bought a city v sensing..
city is a good car…but now alza is the better value car, especially with the large cargo space.
even though i only have 1 kid but i felt city not enough space.
The RFID is insulting? Baik bagi voucher KFC.