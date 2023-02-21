In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / 21 February 2023 10:57 am / 3 comments

New Toyota Vios in Indonesia

Fresh from launching five new GR-branded models last week, UMW Toyota Motor (UMWT) has released a teaser on its website and social media to get us ready for another new arrival.

The theme is ‘Defy’, and the ad tells us to ‘Defy Perceptions’, ‘Defy Limits’ and ‘Defy Norm’. “Defy the limits of where your journey starts and ends. The countdown has started. Brace for it,” UMWT says on its website, adding the date of February 24. That’s this Friday.

What could this ‘Defy’ car be? Many are speculating that it’s the new Toyota Vios. The all-new Vios made its Thai debut in August 2022 and popped up in Indonesia in October. Sitting on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) platform that underpins everything from the Perodua Ativa/Toyota Raize SUV to the new Perodua Axia/Toyota Agya A-segment hatch, the new Vios has a bigger body.

At 4,425 mm long and 1,740 mm wide, the B-sedan is 5 mm longer and 10 mm wider, but wheelbase has grown significantly to 2,620 mm – that’s a 70 mm jump that takes it beyond the current Honda City‘s 2,600 mm. The Vios’ profile is new, with a sloping roof and very short rear deck. The dashboard adopts a horizontal layout and minimalist style; it looks really good. Most cabin elements are new to the Vios, but will be familiar to current Perodua owners.

In Thailand, the Yaris Ativ, as its known there, maintains the eco car standard 1.2 litre NA engine with 94 PS/110 Nm. The E20-compliant Dual VVT-i unit is paired with a CVT for a claimed 23.3 km/l fuel economy figure. The Vios is not an LCGC eco car in Indonesia, and there, it’s powered by a 2NR-VE 1.5 litre four-cylinder NA engine, as used in the Myvi and Alza. This, with a D-CVT, should be what we’re getting as well.

Check out the new Vios in Thailand and Indonesia – what do you think of the sedan’s new look? Stay tuned for more on this ‘Defy’ new model.

GALLERY: 2023 Toyota Vios in Indonesia

GALLERY: 2023 Toyota Yaris Ativ in Thailand