Perodua Alza vs Toyota Veloz – which one sells more?

We have covered this ‘Alza vs Veloz‘ topic pretty in-depth in Malaysia. Both essentially part of the same family, The single-spec Toyota Veloz is nearly RM20,000 more expensive than the range topping version of its sister car Perodua Alza, despite both being built at the Perodua plant in Sungai Choh, Rawang.

Paying RM95,000 for the Veloz versus RM75,500 for the Alza AV gets you the following:

Different exterior looks, Toyota badge

Access to Toyota service centre

Integrated LED DRL

Bigger 17 inch wheels

30mm taller ride height

Wireless Android Auto/Apple CarPlay

Automatic climate control

Qi wireless charger

Telescopic adjustment for steering wheel

No km limit for 5-year warranty

Left: Alza sales, Right: Veloz sales

So how many people are forking out almost RM20,000 to get the above? It turns out, more than 5,000 people this year to date versus 23,390 for the Alza. This is according to the JPJ registration data which you can find on DOSM’s data.gov.my website.

One thing’s for sure, if you are particularly tall, the telescopic steering might be essential to find a comfortable driving position. About the rest, what do you think, is it worth it paying RM20k more?

If you’re in the market for a 7-seater MPV like the Alza/Veloz and want to learn more about the Alza and the Veloz you can check out our extensive coverage that we have previously published.

LINK: Perodua Alza vs Toyota Veloz in 2023 – similarities and differences between the two 7-seat MPVs in Malaysia





