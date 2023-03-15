The Toyota Veloz has been launched in Malaysia to replace the second-generation Avanza in the local line-up. Offering in a sole variant, the new seven-seat MPV is based on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) that is also used by third-generation Avanza as well as the Daihatsu Xenia and Perodua Alza.
Here, the Veloz is the sister car to the Alza, with both being manufactured by Perodua at its plant in Sungai Choh, Rawang. While they may be built at the same location, the Veloz is positioned as a more upmarket offering compared to the Alza, and the price certainly reflects that. At RM95,000 on-the-road without insurance, the single-spec Veloz is nearly RM20,000 more than the range-topping Alza AV (RM75,500).
With full details of the local-spec Veloz now available, we can better compare it to the Alza so shoppers in the market for a seven-seat MPV are fully aware of all the differences and similarities between the two.
Starting with the mechanicals, both models are powered by a 2NR-VE 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine that puts out 106 PS (105 hp or 78 kW) at 6,000 rpm and 138 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. The Dual VVT-i mill is paired with a D-CVT to drive the front wheels, and drivers have access to a manual mode for the gearbox with seven virtual gears as well as three drive modes (Eco, Normal and Power).
Similarly, the Veloz and Alza come with McPherson struts at the front and a torsion beam at the rear, with both also sporting disc brakes all around (lesser Alza variants get rear drum brakes instead).
In terms of visuals, the Veloz gets its own face that is entirely different from the Alza, as evident by its downturned hexagonal-shaped grille with a Y-patterned insert. By comparison, the Alza sports a bowl-shaped grille with a thick bar running across its L-patterned insert.
The X-themed profile of the Alza’s bumper is also unique to accommodate its grille, which is joined by LED fog lamps integrated into the angular black trim. The Veloz’s fog lamps are more prominent by being triple-element units arranged horizontally on its trim and is further garnished by T-shaped chrome accents.
On the mention of lighting, the LED headlamps on the Toyota MPV come with LED daytime running lights (DRLs are optional for Alza with the GearUp body kit) and are bridged by a chrome strip at the top of the grille, which traces its way above the lighting clusters, along the fenders and windowline and terminating near the D-pillars – the Alza doesn’t get the chrome strips on its fenders.
Moving to the rear, both cars share a similar taillight assembly, but only the Veloz gets a red line leading to the central emblem and a model script above the number plate recess. Other notable differences are the bumpers, with the Veloz having horizontally aligned reflectors on black surrounds to closely mirror what you see at the front. The Alza’s setup sees the reflectors positioned further down within its own distinctive surround, and unlike its close sibling, it lacks an indented silver centre section that mimics the look of a skid plate.
Other exterior differences are the wheels and dimensions, with the former being 17-inch units on the Veloz, while the Alza tops out at 16 inches. As for dimensions, both have the same 2,750 mm wheelbase, but the Veloz’s bumpers mean it is 50 mm longer than the Alza AV at 4,475 mm. The Toyota MPV is also slightly wider at 1,750 mm (+20 mm) due to its protruding wheel arches, which are the opposite of the Alza’s that has its recessed.
Another significant aspect is height, with the Veloz measuring 1,700 mm tall compared to the Alza AV that is 1,670 mm. The 30 mm difference boils down to ground clearance, with the Veloz having 190 mm, which is 30 mm more than the Alza with 160 mm (150 mm for the base X).
If you prefer the low-slung MPV look, the Alza is the one to have with its car-like ground clearance that Perodua says allows for easy entry and exit of passengers and cargo (lower load floor). Meanwhile, Toyota says that you won’t need to “worry about damaging the undercarriage while going over rough terrain, speed bumps or potholes” with their taller offering.
Before moving inside, it should be pointed out that only the Veloz can be ordered with a two-tone paint scheme with the Blue Metallic and Silver Metallic hues. Other options are monotone and include Metallic Bluish Black, Red Metallic and White. The Alza’s palette consists of Vintage Brown, Elegant Black, Garnet Red, Glittering Silver and Ivory White, although some are exclusive to H and AV variants.
Getting into both cars, the Veloz and Alza share a nearly identical main dashboard, but the design of the former’s air vents is unique to the model. Toyota’s head unit measures nine inches – same as the Alza – but is more feature packed with support for wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay – the Alza only gets wired Android Auto on the AV. The speaker count for both is six, including two tweeters.
The digital control panel for the cars’ single-zone air-conditioning are different too, with the Toyota MPV having two round knobs and an automatic function. The Alza’s panel has buttons only and there’s no automatic function available, although there are two memory positions available.
Another thing the Veloz gets that the Alza doesn’t is a Qi wireless charger that resides on the centre console – the Alza fits central locking buttons in the space instead; the Veloz’s central locking is accessed via the knob on the driver’s door. The Toyota MPV also gets chunky door pulls on the door cards and LED ambient lighting (on the doors and centre stack) to reflect its more upmarket positioning.
You’ll also notice the Alza AV comes with a two-tone dash with dark red as the contrast colour, while its light grey for the Veloz. What’s not immediately obvious is telescopic adjustment, which is exclusive to the Veloz – the Alza’s three-spoke steering wheel only adjusts for tilt.
Going through the equipment lists, keyless entry and engine start, auto-retracting side mirrors, 60:40 split-folding second-row seats, 50:50 split-folding third-row seats, second-row armrest, an integrated dashcam, an electronic parking brake (with auto hold) and a spare wheel are standard for the Veloz and Alza AV. The same applies to the semi-leather upholstery, although the seat patterns are different and the Veloz doesn’t get any contrasting accents.
On the safety front, the Veloz and Alza AV come with six airbags, Vehicle Stability Control, traction control, ABS, EBD, brake assist, hill start assist, emergency stop signal, front and rear parking sensors (two on each end) and second-row ISOFIX child seat anchors (outer seats).
Driver assistance systems are identical for both as well, including autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with low-speed follow, lane departure warning, lane keep assist, lane centring assist, front departure alert, pedal misoperation control, a blind spot monitor, automatic high beam, rear cross traffic alert and a 360-degree camera.
Lastly, when it comes to warranty, the Toyota Veloz comes with a 5 year unlimited mileage warranty while the Perodua Alza comes with a 5 year 150,000 km warranty, which might be an advantage for the Veloz if you are a high mileage user.
LINK: Toyota Veloz vs Perodua Alza compared on CarBase.my
With all the differences and similarities laid out, would you pick the Veloz over the Alza? Keep in mind that unlike the previously launched Aruz and Rush, the dissimilarities are greater between the brands’ latest seven-seat MPVs. Money on the line, which one gets your pick?
GALLERY: 2022 Toyota Veloz
GALLERY: 2022 Perodua Alza AV with GearUp bodykit and accessories
Comments
P2 fanboys will come out and say “Why pay extra RM20k for the same thing?”
Dude, don’t go out restaurant, eat at home is the same, save money and ur time. Don’t eat Macd, just buy Ramly from Tesco and cook yourself, is the same, still a burger
If everyone has this mind set, all high-end restaurant can close down
I’m with U bro
I always support B.N. (barang naik)
no B.N. mana dpt gaji naik kan?
Mcd is cheap fast foods in states, only some pathetic Malaysian treats it as high class foods…hahaaa
Whether fake veloz or Original Veloz..all boils down to : A) Ability to pay the HP loan.(Unless u r buying cash)
B) Desire for better specs
Either choice,one should respect buyers’ choice.
But make no mistake..if u dont have a Plan B or C,the top specs Veloz with interest,will push you into BANKRUPTCY territory,if your finance is affected next year due to anticipated recession.
Dont follow the herd mentality.
Wear the correct size hat according to the size of your head.
If u can only afford kampong durian,dont try impress people by walloping black thorn or tons of musang king.
Ha stupid.. it is the same thing, mechanically at least. Is McD using Ramly patty? If not then it’s not the same thing. Whereas both of these are using the same engine, gearbox, suspension, frame.. and the list go on. So in a nutshell, IT THE SAME THING.
– Perodua fanboy
Why no option for turbo? Please put turbo bcoz existing engine is quite slow. We dont care to pay extra e.g. RM2k for turbo
Then more expensive for maintenance and on the road price than NA engine
B40 will say buy Alza better than Veloz, in fact they are just not enough money to pay for Toyota. Just to make themselves feels better
U mean those who buy VW instead of Audi or Velfire instead of Alphard are poor? Please la, some ppl have their rights to buy anything they think is value for money
Buy Honda instead of Acura
Buy Toyota instead of Lexus
Buy Nissan instead of Infiniti
Buy Proton instead of Geely
Buy Lynk&Co instead of Volvo
Buy Volkswagen instead of Audi
Buy Audi instead of Bentley
Buy BMW instead of Rolls-Royce
Buy Mercedes instead of Maybach
Dummy Ryan, I write B40, can a B40 afford VW Audi Vellfire Alphard ? Dude, get ur fact right, u r just a joker here embarrassing urself.
Yes yes mr poor people we get it you’re totally not a B40. Jeez, someone really needs to let the world know he has money or something.
That extra 20K buys U…
1/Integrated DayRunning light
2/Toyota Telematics System
3/Telescopic steering adju
4/Ambient illumination
5/Doorside foot lamps
6/Door visors
7/Roof rails
8/Larger 17″ rims
9/Qi wireless charging
10/one “Veloz” badge with soft-padding
Alza (before GearUp) got extra these…
1/Two memory AC settings
2/PVM 360 steering button
3/More comfy thicker tires
4/Trunk release remote
5/Saving of 20K
Bro you forgot to add:
11) Wireless Apple CarPlay and wireless Android Auto
12) Front dashcam
13) Toyota safety solar tint film
Comparing the “20K cheaper” Alza-AV with the Veloz
11/Both have Apple Carplay & Android Auto (Veloz does not have wireless Android Auto but only wireless Apple Carplay)
12/Both have front dashcam
13/Both come with tinting
I think the outdoor ambient temperature sensor is also only available on the Veloz hence showing up on the meter cluster. On Japanese Rocky/Raizes, these were standard but also gone missing on both Ativa and Alza.
This is like Nintendo Switch vs Switch OLED all over again. I have an OLED.
Now need to do test drive to see the ride comfort and suspension travel between the two.
Both are nice. ACC is welcome.
Hoping Toyota/Perodua could offer another option with their small size displacement turbo. For a bit of fun.
I wish vios have a 20k cheaper sibling, then i no need to be out of choice to buy a campro punch persona.
yes, I am also waiting for this.
Perodua please stop use red color to tone av variant models. It looks cheap and not elegant. Use metal grey if u want it to look special.
Oh s**t, noticed the veloz also got the eco idle too!! Funny the author already put identical pictures side by side. Stated manufactured from same rawang plant, even put a carbase side by side comparison link. Multiple post stated the rm20k as title. But still got some talk only not buy people come to say the rm20k illusory specs very worth paying.
1. still no slot under the aircond control switches?
2. will ur left hand rubbed against those piano black no-slot (item no. 1 as above) when shifting the gear knob to Parking?
3. centre console too ah-beng: shiny2 & piano black is smudge-magnet.
I have seen an Alza test drive unit, the center console shiny area is already full of scratches all over it. A bad material selection in my opinion.
Next facelift will change that. No prob.
With 20k diff can upgrade Alza way better tech and features than Veloz….like change tyre n rims to 17′, change sit to fully leather and more comfortable, install better quality infotainment unit with wireless connection, wireless charger, rear dashcam, more fancy ambient light in cabin, foot light at wing mirror, DRL and fog lamp,….
Yes, and void multiple warranties along the way.
You clearly don’t own one since you comment this way. All of the listed aftermarket above are available with plug and play option.. in which Perodua states won’t void warranty unless you cut wire. Don’t believe? Try buying one and read the warranty T&C.. READ IT!
Waiting for a P2 version of Vellfire/Alphard.
i just have 8.+ mill rm in bank. and im gonna get black alza for family just fornquick ride to shopping mall or market.
definitely go for Toyota for their professional service
and additional features and for sure its worth 20k and of course for the brand why not trusted brand for more than 100 years being using toyota car for 15 years with no issue at all easily cross 200k miles
veloz. simple for the telescopic adjustable steering wheels. ergonomics takes very high points for me.
Veloz & Alza shared the same engine, how about the structure on the overall spare parts like brake, suspension & etc?
It seems not really review on the ~RM 20K spent on Veloz..
Can help to explain further? Thank you in advance.
Besides, also heard Vios will be twin to Bezza too, just like Veloz & Alza. Hope to know more about the specs & where to assemble at Perodua/Toyota industry?