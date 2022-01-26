In Cars, Local News, Toyota / By Mick Chan / 26 January 2022 6:41 pm / 0 comments

The next-generation Perodua Alza is due to be launched in Malaysia later this year, after the current-generation model ceases production in April, according to Perodua at its press conference today.

Little has been revealed about the future Perodua MPV model, however the carmaker has confirmed that this will be built upon the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) that also underpins the Ativa, making the Alza replacement the second model from the brand’s range to do so.

The next-generation Alza’s DNGA underpinnings are shared with those of the Daihatsu Xenia, which itself is based on the third-generation Toyota Avanza. Does this mean that the latest Avanza will be brought into the Malaysian market, much like the Toyota Rush that is the twin to the Perodua Aruz?

The short answer to that is no, the third-generation Avanza won’t be assembled on our shores. The longer version is that Perodua has a contract assembly target of just 2,000 units annually, said Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad. Toyota does not have production facilities to build DNGA-based models such as these, while Perodua does, and already produces the Ativa.

Based on this figure, it could be presumed that this production volume will be allocated entirely for the Toyota Rush, and therefore there won’t be plans for assembly of the Avanza in Malaysia this year. The decision makes sense, as Toyota would not want another model that is relatively slow-selling, as well as being closely related to the Aruz and its Toyota-branded equivalent.

At the same time, production of the new MPV model will commence as soon as Alza production is discontinued; this was originally planned for this month, however due to the pandemic and its associated restrictions, the Alza will continue to be produced until end of March or April, the chief executive said.

The replacement for the long-running Alza, codenamed D27A, has been confirmed for launch this year, though for now the forthcoming model is known only by its alphanumeric codename.

Meanwhile in Indonesia, the Daihatsu Xenia and Toyota Avanza are sold with a choice of the 98 PS/121 Nm 1.3 litre 1NR-VE or the 106 PS/137 Nm 1.5 litre 2NR-VE naturally aspirated engine, though the latter as features in the Aruz is most likely for our market.

As with the most recent Perodua models, the upcoming Alza replacement is expected to pack that latest in active safety assistance systems, and most likely include the Perodua Smart Drive Assist (PSDA) as featured in the 2022 Myvi facelift.