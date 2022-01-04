In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Jonathan Lee / 4 January 2022 6:48 pm / 0 comments

With SUVs becoming ever more popular by the day and the MPV market continuing to shrink, you could be forgiven for thinking sales of the Perodua Alza would’ve slowed to a right crawl – especially as it will soon go the way of the dodo. But you’d be dead wrong.

Perodua gave us a breakdown of its 2021 sales figures by model, and while the Alza technically generated the lowest volume for the national carmaker, the 14,828 units the company shifted last year is nothing to be sniffed at. In fact, despite nearing 12 years of age – with Perodua doing practically nothing apart from performing mild styling and spec tweaks – the seven-seater was within 500 units of the newer Aruz SUV.

Clearly, demand for the practical people carrier remains strong – the only reason the company is stopping production at the end of the month is due to the government mandating that all cars built in 2022 must meet Euro 4 emissions regulations. If you still want one of the current models, you’d better hurry, as the company is building a final run of 1,100 units in January, having obtained a stay of execution.

The D46T Alza was launched way back in 2009, based on the then-new Daihatsu Boon Luminas and Toyota Passo Sette and powered by the second-generation Myvi‘s 103 hp/136 Nm 1.5 litre 3SZ-VE four-cylinder engine. While its two siblings have long since been discontinued, the Perodua soldiered on, receiving two facelifts in 2014 and 2018 to modernise it in line with the rest of the lineup.

Its long-overdue replacement, codenamed D27A, is widely tipped to be based on the new Toyota Avanza and Daihatsu Xenia twins, sharing the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) with the Ativa. Expect it to feature the newer 2NR-FE engine from the current Myvi and the latest D-CVT from the Ativa.

2022 Perodua Alza render, based on Myvi facelift

The new model should also finally receive the Perodua Smart Drive Assist (PSDA) driver assistance suite that includes autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control and lane centring assist. Six airbags and stability control, items the old Alza could only dream of, will also likely feature.

The D27A was expected to debut late last year, but the national movement control order, global semiconductor shortage and the launch of the facelifted Myvi likely put paid to those plans. With the car due to finally go on sale later this year, could the Alza even surpass the Aruz’s volume in 2022?

