In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Danny Tan / 27 May 2021 12:22 pm / 0 comments

Artist’s impression – click to enlarge

The next-generation Perodua Alza has long been rumoured to be coming soon, and now a Perodua vendor has said that the new MPV, codenamed D27A, is expected to surface by the end of this year. The company, Sapura Industrial Berhad (SIB), says that it is currently developing parts for the D27A.

“We are currently in the development phase of parts awarded for the Alza replacement model (D27A) expected to be launched by end 2021. We have also been awarded the supply of Case Differential Assembly by Akashi Kikai Industry Malaysia, a Tier-1 vendor for Perodua’s transmission module, forecasted for mass production in December 2021,” SIB said in its 2021 annual report.

There you go, the D27A Alza replacement model scheduled for a late 2021 debut. Of course, that might be the initial timeline and the target given by P2 to suppliers, and things might change in the era of Covid-19 and lockdowns, but based on trend, the market leader usually sticks to the masterplan.

Artist’s impression – click to enlarge

The Daihatsu concept cars we saw a couple of years ago are starting to become reality. The DN Trec from the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show has become the production Daihatsu Rocky/Toyota Raize/Perodua Ativa. Next to the DN Trec in Tokyo was the DN Multisix concept, first seen at Indonesia’s GIIAS show earlier that year. We thought then that it previewed the new Daihatsu Xenia/Toyota Avanza.

Perodua’s current Alza, which will be 12 years old later this year, is based on a JDM model, the Daihatsu Boon Luminas a.k.a. Toyota Passo Sette. It’s unique in ASEAN, as the default Toyota/Daihatsu budget MPV for our region is the Avanza (also sold as the Daihatsu Xenia in Indonesia). Things are set to be streamlined, with the Alza joining the fray as a Malaysian version of the regional model. This makes sense for economies of scale.

In late 2019, Perodua was caught testing a Mitsubishi Xpander, a Suzuki Ertiga and a suspect-looking “Toyota Avanza” with a Genting Highlands climb. That was when we started speculating that an all-new Alza would share a platform with the next Avanza, as Daihatsu in Indonesia and Perodua in Malaysia are all part of the greater Toyota family. Indeed, Perodua produces certain T-badged models, and the NR engine it produces is supplied to Toyota as well.

Perodua was caught testing a funny-looking Avanza with budget MPV rivals in 2019

It’s pretty much the same arrangement in Indonesia, where Astra Daihatsu Motor (ADM) takes the development lead in joint Daihatsu-Toyota models such as the Ayla-Agya, Sigra-Calya, Terios–Rush and most recently, the Rocky and Raize. ADM also manufactures the Toyota twin models.

Last year, there were reports from Japan saying that the new Avanza will be based on the Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) platform, and will feature 1.0 litre turbo power as well as a 1.2 litre hybrid option.

DNGA for the next Alza/Avanza fits nicely into the Perodua picture as well – the Rawang-based carmaker has invested heavily into DNGA production for the Ativa, which will surely not be a one-off, but a start of a new era. Ditto the turbo engine. Hybrid? Perodua did tease hybrid tech at KLIMS 2018, so electrification remains a possibility. Perhaps a basic NA version as well to keep the entry price low for budget family motoring? We’ll see.

GALLERY: Daihatsu DN Multisix at Tokyo 2017

