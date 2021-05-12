In Cars, International News, Toyota / By Danny Tan / 12 May 2021 4:39 pm / 4 comments

The Daihatsu Rocky and Toyota Raize twins were launched in Indonesia on April 30. The sister cars to our Perodua Ativa are produced by Astra Daihatsu Motor (ADM) in Karawang, West Java, which will export the compact SUV to 50 countries in Toyota Raize form.

The Raize has got off to a rousing start in the republic. As of May 6, one week after the launch, Toyota Astra Motor (TAM) collected 1,269 SPKs for the new model. SPKs, or Surat Pemesanan Kendaraan, are booking forms. According to local publication Autonetmagz, this number is rather impressive when considering the weak automotive market brought about by the Covid-19 pandemic.

“We’re thankful that the Toyota Raize has received positive response from customers, as seen from the good SPK numbers after just a week of launch. Thanks for the attention and enthusiasm from the Indonesian public,” said Anton Jimmi Suwandy, marketing director of TAM.

The company’s monthly target for the Raize is 2,000 units. Unsurprisingly, the majority of bookings were from the main island of Jawa, where capital Jakarta is located. The most popular variant so far is the Type 1.0T GR Sport CVT with 43%, while the same car with Toyota Safety Sense (TSS), which is the costliest Raize, accounted for 40% of bookings. With a combined 83% share, the GR Sport is by far the most popular trim.

It appears then, that the initial trend in Indonesia is similar to the Perodua Ativa in Malaysia, where the top AV dominates sales. However, while Perodua offers its ASA driver assist and safety pack across the Ativa board (Level 2 autonomous drive reserved for AV), it’s only available as a TSS option for the top Raize GR Sport in Indonesia.

The other bookings are for the 1.0T G CVT (11%) and the current base 1.0T G with a manual gearbox (5%). Besides the 5MT, Indonesia also gets a 1.2 litre naturally aspirated engine (88 PS/113 Nm, CVT and MT) that will only be rolled out later in the year, but some have already put down their names for the NA (1%).

The Toyota Raize 1.0T is priced from 219.9 million rupiah (RM62,500) to 263.7 million rupiah (RM74,930) for the GR Sport with TSS. So, do you prefer the “keli” face of the Raize or the Ativa’s P2-specific look?