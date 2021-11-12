In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Anthony Lim / 12 November 2021 6:34 pm / 0 comments

To say that the current Perodua Alza has been a long-serving model for the automaker would be understating it – having made its debut in November 2009, the B-segment MPV turns 12 this month, an eternity in the current scheme of things. In the time since, the seven=seater has undergone two facelifts, the first in January 2014 and the second in September 2018.

A replacement is well due, originally said to be coming at the end of 2021. Well, a next-gen Alza is certainly on the cards, but it looks like the new D27A won’t be appearing this year. First, time has to be called on the current Alza, which is still being built.

That comes in January next year, which is when final production takes place. In a note to dealers that was sighted by this publication, the company said that it will cease manufacture of the current Alza at the end of January, with the model set to be officially phased out from February 2022.

Planned production numbers for the final three months were also revealed – this month, 2,820 units of the Alza across all variants will be assembled, with 2,283 units being scheduled for December. The final build will consist of 1,100 units in January.

The company says that the reason for the phasing out of the car in February is due to the switch from Euro 2 to Euro 4 exhaust emission regulations as of January 1, 2022 (the implementation for existing vehicle models was originally targeted by the DOE for Oct 1, 2021).

However, the automaker said it managed to appeal for production of the Alza to continue until January. Despite the new regulations, sales and registrations of the car will be allowed until stocks are exhausted.

Given these timelines (and impending third-gen Myvi facelift debut), the reveal of the second-gen Alza looks like it will only happen next year. While nothing has yet been confirmed, the new car is likely to borrow heavily from the 2022 Toyota Avanza playbook. Our earlier D27A render post suggests what the new Alza could possibly look like.