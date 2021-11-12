In Cars, Local News, Perodua / By Matthew H Tong / 12 November 2021 11:01 am / 1 comment

This year’s biggest rumour is the arrival of the second-generation Perodua Alza. The MPV was tipped to be based on the Daihatsu Multisix concept, which was previewed four years back at the 2017 Tokyo Motor Show. If you remember, the MPV was on display alongside the DN Trec, which eventually became the production Daihatsu Rocky/Toyota Raize/Perodua Ativa.

With over a billion ringgit invested into upgrading Perodua’s factories and R&D activities, you can expect that the Ativa won’t be the only DNGA-based product from Malaysia’s top automaker. A vendor also said the new Alza, codename D27A, is expected to surface at the end of this year, which lines up perfectly with the recent unveiling of the 2022 Toyota Avanza and Daihatsu Xenia in Indonesia.

While nothing is confirmed as yet, there is still a lot to get excited about – you may click here for further reading on the benefits of the Daihatsu New Global Architecture. For now, we’ll have Theo to thank for giving us a glimpse into what the new Alza could look like. In the rendering, as per the video below, he used the Xenia as base and slapped on the Ativa’s front fascia.

Most of the red pinstripes on the Xenia have been removed, save for the most prominent one that goes along the top edge of the fascia. The grille and fog lights have been carried over from the Ativa as well, but Theo went a step further by adding black plastic claddings around the vehicle. Between the Avanza, Xenia and this Alza rendering, which front face do you like the most? Comment below.

Meanwhile, in the powertrain department, the Avanza and Xenia are now front-wheel driven. Two engine options are available, starting with the familiar 1NR-VE 1.3 litre naturally-aspirated DOHC four-cylinder unit with Dual VVT-i that develops 98 PS at 6,000 rpm and 121 Nm of torque at 4,200 rpm. This is only available with a five-speed manual transmission.

The one that is most likely to be offered with the Alza is the 2NR-VE 1.5 litre lump, which makes 106 PS at 6,000 rpm and 137 Nm at 4,200 rpm. This is paired either with a five-speed manual or Daihatsu’s D-CVT. Sayonara, four-speed auto.

Another big upgrade that DNGA offers is safety levels. Not only is the platform more structurally rigid, it also enables Toyota Safety Sense, or Perodua Smart Drive Assist (PSDA) to be fitted. This includes a huge array of advanced driving aids which, if offered with the Alza, will make for a truly compelling option against more expensive rivals such as the new Honda BR-V and Mitsubishi Xpander.

We’re talking Level 2 semi-autonomous driving here, thanks to the ASA 3.0 feature set. This includes Pre-collision Warning (PCW, from 4-120 km/h), Pre-collision Braking (PCB or AEB), Front Departure Alert (FDA) and Pedal Misoperation Control (PMC), Lane Keep Control (LKC), Blind Spot Monitor (BSM), Rear Cross Traffic Alert (RCTA) and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC, works between 30 to 125 km/h), as well as Lane Departure Warning and Prevention.

In Indonesia, the Xenia range starts from 190.9 million rupiah (RM55,681) to 209.2 million rupiah (RM61,017). The Avanza costs slightly more, with a starting price of 206.2 million rupiah (RM60,173) to 264.4 million rupiah (RM77,148).

Again, we’d like to remind you that much of this is not confirmed, but we know that Perodua is scheduled to announce the next-generation Alza by the end of this year. This is the initial timeline and target given by P2 to its suppliers, though things may change in the pandemic era and lockdowns. However, based on its track record, the automaker usually sticks to the masterplan.

