At Perodua’s 2019 full-year review presentation earlier this week, the carmaker also highlighted its future investment plans, and it looks to be gearing up for some serious expansion this year.
The company revealed it is planning to nearly double its spending in investment for 2020. Last year, it invested RM569.2 million into factory upgrades and increasing its R&D activities, among other things, and this year, that spending is set to increase by RM490.1 million, to RM1.06 billion.
Perodua president and CEO Datuk Zainal Abidin Ahmad said that the bulk of the investment would be used on plant modernisation, building expansion as well as preparation for a new model, which is expected to the D55L SUV.
“Half of it, about RM500 million, is related to factory investments, in modernisation, expansion as well as preparation for a future model,” he said.
This suggests that the automaker is upgrading its facilities to cater for the new model, which Zainal said would sit on a Daihatsu New Global Architecture (DNGA) platform. The platform underpins the Rocky, a model that has been widely associated as the base for Perodua’s upcoming D55L B-segment compact SUV.
Elsewhere, the company will be upgrading its after-sales service in order to keep up with the increasing number of vehicles it is selling. “About 20% is for our sales-related improvements, on service. Last year, we focused on employee satisfaction, but this year it will be on customer satisfaction, with about RM200 million set to be allocated for this,” he said.
The automaker is also aiming to become the R&D hub for ASEAN, but the full movement towards that will only come next year. “In terms of R&D, the allocation this year is RM150 million, but this year our focus on R&D is to complete our test track,” he explained, adding that much of the R&D activities this year will focus on planning, with proper investment set to begin from 2021.
Comments
Thank you Paultan writers for giving us all good news about Perodua for these 3 days. With this potential Game-Changing plan, Perodua can continue to be come the no.1 national carmaker and make rakyat proud by giving their innovative Game Changers
Oh sure. What happening to your superior Japanese quality that everyone trusted hah? So everyone is trusted to die in them isit? Stupid comment from you.
I hope Toyota and Perodua learns from Proton how to make safer cars and not release these onto the market before thoroughly testing them. We know Perodua never test their new cars before launching and that is dangerous.
Manusia tak sedar diri…puihhhhh…cermin diri dulu brader. Proton patut belaja dari perodua. Perodua jual 240k brader. Proton baru jer 100k dh nak bising gegar dunia. Hampehhh. Kecewa sangat la tu tiap thn kalah. Apakah daya dia tak sedar diri langsung. Proton kena blaja balik ABC dulu ni brader. Karang ni geely baik ajar betui betui proton ni. Kalau tidak, kong pun boyong.
R&D expansion my foot. How much do need to replace the bumpers and badges. Don’t even bother talking about gamechanging cars because we heard that from you before. Back in 2003, Perodua was talking so confident about selling gamechanging Kenari Hybrid but 17 years later we don’t see where you Kenari Hybrid.
Better just double your investment to gameover your company.
In the future, when after geely divorce proton and proton no where to go and cant survive. Who will come as proton saviour? Well of cos perodua. Perodua will come as saviour and help proton to take over all proton facilities and factory and change proton name to all perodua name. No more proton. Proton will only left history while perodua will keep stay as great living legend. Geely will somehow divorce proton in future.
Or 2nd situation geely might even fully take over proton and terminate all local staff in proton and let all chinese works in geely proton. Local ex-p1 salesman will jump ship to p2. Others will jual kuih muih tepi jalan and jual sayur.
So that means after launching Perodua D55L SUV based on DNGA architecture in Malaysia, Toyota Raize will also launch here. Both pricing will be more different as D55L SUV cost RM55K to RM65K while Toyota Raize cost RM75K to RM90K because of specs and equipments.
Way u go perodua. All the best. Rakyat support u. Bring in perodua rocky fast2 hihi. And dn f sedan.
Got money to double investment why not double our bonus? So ciku this year. We know our cars are not developed by ourselves so why bother doing investment? We all are grateful to Daihatsu & Toyota for donating their cars to us for rebadging during the past 30 years and we will continue to rebadge until we close shop. Thank you Daihatsu & Toyota. We only wish you wouldn’t throw us your old and outdated models to do the rebadging. Malu tau, when customers asking why Daihatsu have newer cars and we still rebadging old models.
P1 fan will have lots of empty talk here later.
same like you who like to talk cock at p1 posts. inbreds!
face → mirror
Becos of your typical malaysian style and people follow wat u doin. So dont ambil hati. It is typically u.
Muahahaha…kataxxx bawah tempurung eat Roti John, BTSH.
Muahahahaha at last u admit urself as kataxxx bawah tempurung. Hahahahaha. Well done.
Double the investment, but still 0% advanced high strength steel or hot press formed steel content? Still using 550MPa high strength steels with absolutely no gigapascal-class steels?
Perodua should use that investment to prevent this from happening on their cars
https://paultan.org/2020/01/23/toyota-to-recall-3-4-million-cars-globally-over-airbags-that-may-not-deploy-not-related-to-takata-this-time/
They ignore to see this kind of news.
Proton started out in 1985 and within 20 years they could develop and produce their own cars and engines.
Yet Perodua 30 years on and still relied on Daihatsu and Toyota to rebadge their cars and use their engines.
How come in the same period Proton by themselves could come out with their own cars and engines, but Perodua with Daihatsu and Toyota support still continue to rebadge their cars and use their engines? Answer is hard work & Proton innovation.
For everyone info including P2 fanboys. P2 staffs get 8 months bonus for year 2019 thanks to relentless efforts and comments by Bezza fanboys. Congratulation.