8 November 2021

After some teasing as well as a leaked image, the Mitsubishi Xpander facelift has been unveiled ahead of its debut at the Gaikindo Indonesia International Auto Show (GIIAS) that is scheduled to commence this week on November 11.

To be manufactured Mitsubishi Motors-Krama Yudha plant in Bekasi, West Java in Indonesia, the facelifted MPV will first go on sale in Indonesia ahead of being rolled out for other markets in the ASEAN region. The facelifted model takes its bow four years on from the debut of the original, which made its premiere also at the GIIAS of that year.

The Japanese manufacturer’s Dynamic Shield visual signature gets evolved, here still featuring the LED position lamps, though these are now joined in this iteration by main headlamps of T-shaped orientation which succeed the trapezoidal block enclosures of the pre-facelift model; higher trim levels receive LED units.

Also in front, the lower skid-plate look assembly gets refined to gain a singular, broad intake in place of the original quartet, which continue to be bookended by foglamps on the same tier. At the back, the tail lamp assembly with LED main lights are joined by LED brake lights to improve visibility.

The top trim specification receives 17-inch alloy wheels in a machined, two-tone finish. Revisions to the bodywork see the Xpander facelift grow its front overhang by 75 mm and its rear overhang by 45 mm in order to “create proportions with a high-class feel,” says Mitsubishi. Height has been increased, too, with an additional 15 to 20 mm gained over the outgoing model, thus giving ground clearance of 220 to 225 mm – the greatest in its class – while also improving its off-road performance, says the automaker.

Mechanically, Mitsubishi the Xpander facelift receives a continuously variable transmission (CVT) in place of the pre-facelift’s four-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The CVT has been adopted for improved fuel efficiency, while the 105 PS/141 Nm 4A91 1.5 litre petrol inline-four cylinder engine receives an external exhaust gas recirculation (EGR) system to further aid fuel efficiency.

In terms of chassis, Mitsubishi says the Xpander receives improved rigidity for its front strut mounting, while the rear dampers are equipped with larger cylinders. Meanwhile, new high-performance damper valves are used at both front and rear ends to improve ride quality, says Mitsubishi.

Inside, the higher trim specification levels receive a horizontally sculpted instrument panel to add visual width and add to the feeling of spaciousness, in place of the pre-facelift iteration’s dashboard with a diagonally curved character line that meets the top of the curved instrument binnacle.

The infotainment unit is now a nine-inch touchscreen item, while the driver now gets a redesigned wheel with a smaller airbag housing. Below the central air-conditioning vents in the same position is the redesigned air-conditioning controls, which have replaced the pre-facelift model’s rotary controls with toggle units and LCD displays.

The manual, hand lever parking brake of the pre-facelift Xpander has been replaced by an electric parking brake, which in addition to freeing up valuable space on the centre console, also brings the added function of automatic brake hold when the vehicle is stopped in traffic.

To that end, the centre console has been redesigned to accommodate a larger open tray to hold a smartphone, while selected trim levels with the armrest can house up to four 600 ml drink bottles. Further conveniences are added to the rear seats, with USB Type A as well as Type C outlets located in the back of the centre console on versions with the centre armrest. Here, the second row armrest also gains cupholders.

Added to the palette of exterior colours for the Xpander facelift is Blade Silver Metallic, which now joins Quartz Metallic Pearl, Graphite Grey Metallic, Jet Black Mica, Red Metallic and Deep Bronze Metallic.

Previewed for Malaysia last October, the Xpander for our market is assembled at the Hicom Automotive Manufacturers factory in Pekan, Pahang which makes Malaysia the third nation to produce the Xpander after Indonesia and Vietnam.

Upon pricing confirmation, the Malaysian CKD Xpander started from RM91,369 on-the-road without insurance, with the sales tax exemption in place for 2020. The Xpander for the Malaysian market receives quilted leather seats, a nine-inch head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, a 360-degree camera system and dashcam; all unique to Malaysia for the pre-facelift.

