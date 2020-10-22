The Mitsubishi Xpander moves one step closer to its launch today, as Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) has opened bookings and confirmed specifications and equipment of the seven-seater crossover. The car is slated to make its official debut next month.
Just one variant will be offered here, and while the company is still keeping mum on pricing, it will sneak in under the RM100,000 mark, so it should be competitive next to the Honda BR-V and Toyota Rush. The car is powered by a 4A91 1.5 litre MIVEC naturally-aspirated four-cylinder engine, making 105 PS at 6,000 rpm and 141 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. All that is sent to the front wheels via a four-speed automatic gearbox.
In terms of equipment, the Xpander will come with bi-LED reflectors and LED daytime running lights for the distinctive split headlight setup, marking it out as the facelifted model (the original car had halogen lamps). The grille also now features U-shaped louvres that replace the triple slats of old, although the imposing Dynamic Shield face remains. Also fitted are LED tail lights and 16-inch two-tone alloy wheels.
The Xpander is slightly larger than the BR-V in every dimension – 18 mm longer (4,475 mm), 15 mm wider (1,750 mm) and 23 mm taller (1,700 mm), with a 113 mm longer wheelbase (2,775 mm). The ground clearance is also a smidge higher at 205 mm.
Inside, you’ll find a black interior (as opposed to the beige colour scheme found in other markets) with quilted leather seats, keyless entry, push-button start, a 4.2-inch multi-info display, a massive nine-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility, six speakers, four roof-mounted rear air vents, a 360-degree camera system and a front-facing dashcam.
Mitsubishi says the Xpander is the only car in its class with fold-flat seats that offer a more useable boot, whereas other competitors use fold-and-tumble seats instead. Boot space is 495 litres with the third-row seats folded; with the second row folded, luggage capacity is increased to 836 litres when measured to the window line, or over 1,600 litres when filled to the roof. There’s also some underfloor storage space, plus a full-size spare wheel (with a steel wheel) hidden underneath the car.
Safety-wise, the Xpander is equipped with dual airbags, ABS with EBD and brake assist, stability control, hill start assist and ISOFIX child seat anchors in the middle row. Colour options include Red Metallic, Quartz White Pearl, Graphite Grey Metallic and Jet Black Mica.
Locally assembled at a new plant in Pekan, Pahang, the Xpander will embark on a roadshow tour starting on October 23 to 25 at Toppen Mall, Johor Bahru. It will then move to Ipoh Parade, Perak from October 29 to November 1.
GALLERY: Mitsubishi Xpander colour options
Comments
