In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Anthony Lim / 8 September 2020 11:37 am / 5 comments

Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia (MMM) has announced that its upcoming Mitsubishi Xpander will be locally-assembled and not arrive as an import from Indonesia. The seven-seater crossover is set to for CKD assembly in a new production facility located in Pekan, Pahang. Previously, the company’s first CKD model, the ASX, as well as the Outlander SUV, were built at the Tan Chong Motors Assembly plant in Segambut.

The company said that its new Pekan assembly unit will feature an all-new body welding workshop equipped with new welding equipment as well as a 360 degree ED-coating and robotic spray painting system, which will ensure consistent paint finishing. The facility will also have an all-new tester line to check all safety functions on the car, including its Active Stability Control (ASC) system, before the vehicle reaches the final assembly line.

According to MMM CEO Tomoyuki Shinnishi, the Xpander is localised to meet the demands of Malaysian customers. “It will be priced competitively to cater for families and adventure-seekers who are looking for a more comfortable and practical seven-seater to make their journeys a more pleasant one,” he said.

The Xpander, which was introduced in Indonesia in 2017, will make its debut here in its facelifted form. Revealed earlier this year, the refresh adds on slight exterior revisions – with a new grille and LED headlamps among the new items going on – and some additional equipment in the cabin.

Based on that seen in teaser videos, we do know that the Xpander will come with Apple CarPlay and will be equipped with a 360-degree camera and a black leather interior. As for powertrain, this is likely to be the 4A91 1.5 litre NA inline-four cylinder petrol engine as seen in Indonesia. The mill, which offers 105 PS at 6,000 rpm and 141 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm, will be paired with a four-speed automatic transmission.

Ahead of its arrival, the company has started offering the public a glimpse of the vehicle through various showcases. The Xpander is now on show at the centre court of Mid Valley Megamall until September 13, but the teaser display isn’t showing all, just offering a view of the lower half of the the vehicle. The company added that customers can now register their interest for the Xpander at its official webpage.

GALLERY: Mitsubishi Xpander facelift, Indonesia market