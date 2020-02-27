In Cars, International News, Mitsubishi / By Gerard Lye / 27 February 2020 10:23 am / 2 comments

The Mitsubishi Xpander has been given a slight update in Indonesia, with the LMPV (Low Multi-Purpose Vehicle) receiving a number of aesthetic and equipment changes. These cover nearly all variants of the seven-seater sold in the country, including the base GLX, GLS, Exceed, Sport and Ultimate.

Outside, the Xpander receives a lightly tweaked Dynamic Shield grille featuring a larger Mitsubishi logo and reshaped louvres that swing upwards in the middle, while behind the main grille, all variants come with dual horns as well.

On a variant-to-variant basis, the GLS and Exceed variants get piano black trim for the grille, while from the Exceed onwards, the kit list now includes 16-inch two-tone alloys, LED headlamps, a shark fin antenna, rear defogger and reverse sensors. For the Sport, there’s now a reverse camera and a chrome grille, the latter also applicable for the Ultimate.

Moving inside, new patterns for the beige-coloured seats can be found on Exceed and Ultimate cars, while the Sport receives a revised black seat pattern. The silver trim found in the Sport and wood trim in the Exceed and Ultimate have also been redesigned, while a seven-inch touchscreen head unit and six-speaker setup makes its way into the Sport and Ultimate (the former now comes with steering wheel audio controls). Beyond these revisions, the cabin remains unchanged from before.

No changes under the bonnet either, with the 4A91 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder continuing to provide 104 PS at 6,000 rpm and 141 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. The MIVEC powerplant is still paired with either a five-speed manual or four-speed automatic, directing drive to the front wheels. Pricing for the revised Xpander range starts from 215.8 million rupiah (RM65,504) and peaks at 272.1 million rupiah (RM82,593).

GALLERY: Mitsubishi Xpander Sport A/T pre-facelift (Indonesia-spec)

