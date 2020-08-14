In Cars, Local News, Mitsubishi / By Mick Chan / 14 August 2020 8:06 pm / 0 comments

The Mitsubishi Xpander that is set to arrive in Malaysia later this year will be the facelifted version, and though it has been some wait compared to other markets in the region – its global premiere in Indonesia was in 2017 – coming to the Malaysian market in facelift guise should somewhat make up for its belated introduction here.

The latest iteration means that the Xpander will get LED headlamps, among other updates to identify the forthcoming MPV as a facelifted model. Receiving the facelifted model also means that the vehicle’s durability and reliability is already well established, and there has also been time for a wider selection of accessories to have been developed.

Arriving relatively late to the party also has the added benefit of ensuring that any early teething issues have been ironed out; for instance, the fuel pump recall that applied to other markets will have been taken care off by the time it debuts in Malaysia.

Mitsubishi’s entrant will rival the Honda BR-V and the Perodua Aruz when it arrives, and compared with its Japanese brand rival, the Xpander is the larger of the two, with a wheelbase 113 mm than that of the BR-V. The Mitsubishi capitalises on its larger dimensions with a larger boot, and its rear seats can be folded flat for better use of its load space.

Most likely to power the facelifted Xpander for Malaysia will be the 4A91 1.5 litre NA inline-four cylinder petrol engine that produces 105 PS at 6,000 rpm and 141 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm. In Indonesia, the Xpander gets a choice of five-speed manual or four-speed automatic transmissions, sending drive to the front wheels. We are most likely to receive the automatic for Malaysia.

In terms of pricing, the MPV is expected to be tagged between RM80,000 and RM90,000, given Mitsubishi Motors Malaysia’s track record of undercutting its competition. For more in detail, watch our man Hafriz Shah check out the things to look forward to in the facelifted Mitsubishi Xpander, in the video below.

